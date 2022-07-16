Yoga should be prescribed for Covid sufferers as UCL finds high rates of depression months after an infection

A man walks past an illustration of a virus outside a regional science centre in Oldham on August 3, 2020 - Phil Noble/Reuters

Yoga and mindfulness should be prescribed to older adults testing positive for coronavirus, experts have advised, after a study showed that three-quarters were still depressed six months after an infection.

New research from University College London (UCL) found that a Covid-19 infection doubles the risk of mental health and financial problems for people over the age of 52.

It is the first major study to look at the mental health impact solely on people who have been infected with the virus, rather than assessing the effect of the pandemic as a whole.

Researchers said the findings provided evidence that an infection had a long-term impact on mental health, and strengthened the hypothesis that the damage was being directly caused by the virus, rather than outside factors.

Lead author, Dr Ellie Iob, of UCL's Institute of Epidemiology & Health, said doctors should consider screening older people with coronavirus to check their mental health and offer social prescribing to those who were struggling.

“There is currently little evidence on the impact that contracting Covid-19 infection may have on an individual’s mental health, personal finances, and social relationships,” she said.

“However, our study shows that older adults with probable Covid-19 infection experienced higher levels of depression and anxiety, poorer quality of life, elevated feelings of loneliness, and greater financial difficulties compared with those without probable infection. This was evident both in the acute phase of the infection and up to six months later.

“These results suggest that the adverse psychosocial impact of Covid-19 infection is long-lasting.

“Mental health help doesn’t have to be psychotherapy, alternative methods could be yoga, mindfulness or physical activity. Social prescribing could help people improve their mental health by increasing their engagement with society and through creative activities.”

The study involved 5,146 adults between the ages of 52 and 74 who were in the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing.

Participants provided data before the pandemic and at two Covid-19 assessments in June and July 2020, as well as at follow up sessions later that year, in November and December.

The results showed that in the summer of 2020, 49 per cent of older adults with a probable Covid-19 infection had clinically significant depressive symptoms, compared with 22 per cent of those without infection.

One in eight were also identified as having anxiety, compared to just one in 16 without an infection.

The team found that the effects were still present at the six month follow up, and had appeared to become more prevalent during that time. By November and December, 72 per cent had depressive symptoms compared to 33 per cent who had been infected. Anxiety was also slightly higher in both groups.

In addition, an estimated 40 per cent of older people with probable Covid-19 infection experienced more financial difficulties in June and July 2020 than before the pandemic, compared with 20 per cent of those without infection.

Feelings of loneliness were also twice as high in older people with probable infection than in those without.

However, monetary worries had eased by November 2020 and no significant differences were found between those who had a probable Covid-19 infection and those who didn’t.

Dr Iob added: “The effect sizes are quite large and lasted at least six months, possibly longer.

“There seems to be something about this virus that affects the body for a long time. It’s stronger than other infections like influenza, where you might be sick for a week and then recover quickly. Here we see symptoms carrying on.

“We know that the immune system is closely connected to the brain, so it could be a causal link between the virus and mental health, although it’s too early to say for definite.”

The research was published in the journal PNAS.