These Yoga Pants Have 2,900+ Five-Star Reviews — and They Come with a Hidden Feature

When it comes to getting dressed in 2020, activewear and loungewear have become the new norm. If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably recycled your favorite leggings and yoga pants enough times to lose count by now. But with so many wears, it’s likely that your favorite pairs will eventually stretch out — so refreshing your collection is a must every now and then. Luckily, we’ve found a pair that not only holds up against other pricey brands for a fraction of the cost, but they come with thousands of rave reviews and a nifty hidden feature.

Starting at just $19, the Hiskywin Inner Pocket High-Waisted Yoga Pants from Amazon are loved by thousands of shoppers for their quality, comfort, slimming fit, and affordable price tag. Amazon shoppers also love these yoga pants for their hidden inner pocket, which can fit credit cards, keys, cash, and your I.D., allowing you to exercise and run errands hands-free. Need to bring your phone with you? Opt for the style that comes with an outside pocket for even more space. With features like these, it’s easy to see why the lounge pants have garnered nearly 3,000 five-star ratings.

In terms of comfort, the Hiskywin yoga pants are made from a moisture-wicking polyester-spandex blend with four-way stretch that’s soft, durable, and breathable. “These are the best workout pants,” one shopper wrote. “The quality is superior and the fit is very nice. I absolutely love that these are of a thicker quality which means you can't see through them. I also love the inner pocket where a key can be placed and the high-waist silhouette helps to hold everything in place. Believe me you won't be disappointed.”

Another happy customer added, “These pants are GREAT for working out. They're well-made and I don't have to worry about them stretching too thin and showing everything off. I love that they aren't the kind of material that pills either. I'll definitely be ordering more!”

Available in 14 gorgeous colors and two lengths — full-length and 18-inch capri — the Hiskywin yoga pants are the perfect pair to refresh your lounge and activewear wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Buy It! Hiskywin Inner Pocket High-Waisted Yoga Pants, $18.96–$28.96; amazon.com

