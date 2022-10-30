Yoga, meditation and cookery lessons on offer at King Charles’ Scottish retreat

The programme at King Charles's Scottish stately home is part of a fund-raising charity weekend for the Prince's Trust - Robert Perry/PA

Chinese meditation and journaling workshops are just some of the alternative wellness therapies that will be on offer at King Charles's Scottish stately home as part of a fund-raising charity weekend.

Costing £500 a head, visitors to the 2000-acre Dumfries House will be instructed in the art of qi gong, myofascial release - a form of muscle therapy to relieve pain, and 'sound baths' where participants lie down and listen to noises from resonating bowls.

The luxury weekend in Ayrshire will be headed up by Finlay Wilson, also known as the Kilted Yogi, who serves as a Prince's Trust ambassador, the Mail on Sunday reported.

Mr Wilson, 30, said the programme is aimed at beating the winter blues and will also offer classes in cooking and basic mediation.

He told the Mail on Sunday: "These types of retreats are frequently in other countries but this is more of a staycation, keeping costs down and opening up the market to people in Scotland. Health and wellbeing is worth investing in.

"This will be an intimate weekend in a beautiful setting."

Profits reinvested in the Prince's Trust

Mr Wilson, who lives in Dundee and rose to fame by practising yoga in his kilt at Scottish beauty spots, said: "The grounds are beautiful, it is such an oasis to be able to walk through the cultivated gardens to the wellness centre on the estate but away from the main house.

"Food at the house is amazing. We want people to feel good and eat well.'

All profits from the weekend are to be reinvested into the Prince's Trust.

Sixteen places are available in total for the weekend of January 28 - 29 at the estate, which featured last week on a special episode of The Repair Shop, in which the King appeared, to mark the BBC's centenary.

Guests will stay in five-star bed and-breakfast accommodation at Dumfries House Lodge, with chefs teaching them how to cook healthy and high-energy food.

The then Prince of Wales purchased the estate and all of its contents for £45 million in 2007 and unlike other royal homes it is not intended as a residence for himself and Queen Consort Camilla.

Instead, it is used for a range of education and training opportunities and is open to the public all year round.