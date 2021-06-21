On Yoga Day, Kareena Shares Pics of Saif & Taimur Stretching

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to upload a couple of photos of Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur doing yoga on International Yoga Day. The actor added that everyone in their family inspires each other to stay fit.

"Following suit for #InternationalYogaDay is the husband and the son... we’re always inspiring each other because #inspiration starts at home...", Kareena captioned the photos.

Earlier, Kareena posted a photo of herself stretching and wrote an anecdote about her association with yoga. Kareena wrote that she has been doing yoga since 2006, when she had signed Tashan and Jab We Met and it has helped her to stay fit and strong. She added that after the birth of her second son and four months postpartum it was very difficult to get back to the routine, but she encouraged herself to get back to the routine.

Kareena Kapoor speaks about her association with yoga.

Also Read: Int'l Yoga Day: Bollywood Shows How Yoga is Our Body's Best Friend

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.‘United Front Against BJP’: Pawar Calls Oppn Meet, Cong May SkipOn Yoga Day, Kareena Shares Pics of Saif & Taimur Stretching . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.