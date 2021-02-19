Six yoga asanas that will help tone your arms
Yoga for toned arms is a great way to develop the muscles in your arms. Yoga provides you with a full range of motion that is extremely low impact, making it an excellent form of exercise.
The exercises are straightforward, making it easy for people of all fitness levels to incorporate into their busy lifestyles.
Four-Limbed Staff Pose:
Four-limbed staff pose is an excellent exercise to tone and strengthen arms. The staff pose is performed standing with hands in front of each other, palms upward. With arms fully extended in front of the body, you then rotate your arms by bringing each component down to your chest area, squeezing the muscles in this pose. Repeat this in a side position for several repetitions, each time lifting the arms higher.
Camel pose:
Another arm exercise that benefits the back is the camel pose, done on the floor with the head and upper torso touching. Lift the arms straight above your head, squeezing the muscles in your arms as high as possible. This exercise also benefits your shoulder because it allows the muscles to lengthen. This same stretch helps the components in the chest and abdomen, also. The camel pose also benefits the shoulder, allowing the shoulder muscles to stretch and contract.
Side Plank Pose:
This yoga pose helps develop power, balance and flexibility in the upper arms, legs, chest and back. In this pose you raise your arms straight out to your sides, crossing your arms over each shoulder and then down the opposite shoulder. An excellent workout for your triceps would be to lie on your side with your hands crossed, feet flat on the floor and arms at your sides.
Eight-Angle Pose:
The eight-angle pose helps build up the strength of your arms and increases your joints' flexibility. It can help to bring more flexibility into their joints, tendons, and muscles. You first need to ensure that your arms are straight, then lower yourself down to the floor. Rotate your upper body so that your head, neck, and back face the direction of your upper limbs. If you continue to hold this position, you will notice that tension disappears from your arms and upper body.
Dolphin Pose:
Dolphin pose is one of the most excellent poses to reduce bony and weak arms. One has to bend over and touch the thigh's inner part with one's forefinger and thumb. Bend the front of the thighs and gently press forward towards the inner edge of the abdomen. One should feel the abdomen muscles tightening and expanding. This yoga exercise will help strengthen the arms, back and shoulder strength, and improve the spine's flexibility. It provides long-term solutions to problems like back pain, tight shoulders and neck.
Handstand:
Handstand push-ups and handstand lockouts are two exercises that you do not want to miss if you're going to have healthy, toned arms. This exercise is considered one of the most challenging arm workouts because it requires you to lock your arms into place very tightly. You should do the mountain pose where you will hold onto both your arms to one side while your palms are facing your legs.
Whether you are doing yoga to stay fit or just to relax and increase your flexibility, yoga can benefit your arms by developing the muscles located in your biceps, triceps, and forearms. So, keep practising!!