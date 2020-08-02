Yoenis Cespedes is nowhere to be found; Mets' attempts to contact him 'unsuccessful'

A worrying situation is developing in Atlanta, as Mets' DH/outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has not reported to the team for their Sunday matchup vs. the Braves.

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen released a statement Sunday, saying Cespedes had not reported to Truist Park in Atlanta, nor did he offer an explanation for his absence. The Mets also mentioned that their attempts to contact Céspedes have been "unsuccessful."

The statement:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

BREAKING: The Mets don't know where Yoenis Cespedes is.



Team statement: "As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful."



— Tim Healey (@timbhealey) August 2, 2020

"As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful."

The Mets, though, seem to be confident that Céspedes' safety isn't threatened at this moment:

According to a source, at this time, the Mets have no reason to believe Yoenis Céspedes’ safety is at risk. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) August 2, 2020

Céspedes has had a tumultuous tenure with the Mets over the last few seasons, missing all of the 2019 campaign after injuring his ankles on his ranch in Florida following a battle with a wild boar. Céspedes has played 119 games in his last two seasons with the Mets dating back to 2018, battling various injuries throughout.

Story continues

He has two home runs through eight games in the 2020 season.

This story will be updated.



