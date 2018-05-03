Yoenis Cespedes may have hit the most expensive double in MLB history

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes came through with what could be the most costly hit of his MLB career during Wednesday’s 7-0 loss to the Braves.

No, it’s not because Cespedes got hurt running the bases, or cost his team with a baserunning mistake. We’re talking costly in the most literal sense here. Video shows Cespedes’ necklace chain broke at some point during his first-inning double, leaving a trail of what appeared to be diamonds laying all over the baseball diamond.

It appears the break happened on Cespedes slide at second base. Because the baseball was blooped into right field, Cespedes had to hustle to beat the throw at second base. Some believe it may have been on his hard swing.

Either way, Cespedes was visibly upset when he first surveyed the damage to his necklace chain. He then appeared to spike a couple diamonds in the dirt.

Teammate Asdrubal Cabrera assisted in collecting some of the diamonds when he returned to his shortstop position the next half inning.

Of course, the biggest question is whether they were actually real diamonds. According to Kirstie Ackert of the New York Daily News, it’s not uncommon for players to wear Cubic zirconia’s on the field in the event something like this happens. If they were real diamonds, that would certainly explain Cespedes’ reaction. That necklace appeared to be loaded.

The remains of Yoenis Cespedes’ necklace were scattered over the infield. (MLB.TV)

Regardless, Cespedes’ two-bagger will go down as one of the most talked about doubles of the MLB season.

