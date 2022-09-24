Yoel Romero calls for shot at the Bellator middleweight title, hopes bout goes down in Europe

Yoel Romero knows what he wants.

The Cuban star is determined to drop back to middleweight and challenge champion Johnny Eblen for the Bellator title. Romero (15-6 MMA, 2-1 BMMA, who’s fresh off a dominant KO win over fellow veteran Melvin Manhoef in the co-main event of Friday’s Bellator 285 in Dublin, thinks it’s time he challenges for a title and hopes it goes down in Europe.

“For the people at 205, chill out, relax a little bit, now we’re going to 185,” Romero said at the Bellator 285 post-fight press conference. “Now what we’re looking at and what’s cooking, it’s challenging for the title at 185 pounds.

“If that option does present itself to challenge for the belt at 185, I’d like to do it here in Europe. The fan base here is fantastic. The warmth invites you to fight, and makes you want to put a show for the fans.”

Related

Scott Coker likes Yoel Romero at light heavyweight, but won't stand in way of drop after Bellator 285 Combat sports legend Melvin Manhoef retires after Bellator 285 loss

With this result, Romero is now on a two-fight winning streak since losing his Bellator debut.

The Cuban fighter debuted for the promotion in September of last year, losing to former Bellator champion Phil Davis in a split decision. He then followed up that performance with a brutal TKO of Alex Polizzi at Bellator 280 in May before Friday’s return.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 285.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie