YOC (ETR:YOC) soars 16% this week, taking five-year gains to 217%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For example, the YOC AG (ETR:YOC) share price has soared 217% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. It's also up 23% in about a month. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for YOC investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, YOC became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. Indeed, the YOC share price has gained 169% in three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 27% per year. Notably, the EPS growth has been slower than the annualised share price gain of 39% over three years. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that YOC has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 11% in the last twelve months. However, that falls short of the 26% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand YOC better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with YOC (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

