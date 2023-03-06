Yngve Myhre Is The Independent Non-Executive Director of Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) And They Just Picked Up 18% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) Independent Non-Executive Director, Yngve Myhre, recently bought UK£77k worth of stock, for UK£0.38 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 18%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Benchmark Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by Yngve Myhre was the biggest purchase of Benchmark Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.37 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Benchmark Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Benchmark Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, Benchmark Holdings insiders have about 0.7% of the stock, worth approximately UK£2.0m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Benchmark Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Benchmark Holdings insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Benchmark Holdings. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Benchmark Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

