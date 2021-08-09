YMCA of the USA Names Suzanne McCormick as Next President and CEO

McCormick will be the first woman to lead the Y in the United States

Chicago, IL, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suzanne McCormick has been named president and chief executive officer of YMCA of the USA (Y-USA). She will be the 15th person and first woman to lead the Y in the United States. McCormick brings more than 27 years of experience as a senior and executive leader in nonprofit, for-impact organizations to the role, most recently serving as U.S. President of United Way Worldwide and a member of their global management team. McCormick’s s tenure with Y-USA will officially begin in September, replacing Kevin Washington, the organization’s first Black president and CEO who is retiring after serving as Y-USA’s president and CEO for more than six years and after more than 40 years of service to the YMCA.

“The National Board began the search for Kevin Washington’s successor with the goal of finding a leader who will continue to advance our vision and our work to strengthen communities while ensuring equitable access for all,” said Pamela Davies, Ph.D., national board chair, YMCA of the USA. “We knew that we also needed a leader capable of developing a clear vision for the future of the Y – one that leverages our scope and scale for national impact. The National Board strongly believes that the breadth and depth of Suzanne’s community impact expertise, combined with her national and local leadership experience, make her the right person to build on Kevin Washington’s accomplishments and lead the Y during this pivotal time in our country.”

In McCormick’s role as U.S. President of United Way Worldwide, she has been responsible for helping the 1,100 local United Ways across the U.S. address their communities’ most pressing challenges. Prior to assuming this national role, she spent five years as president and CEO for United Way Suncoast and 13 years at United Way of Greater Portland in Maine, including four as president and CEO. Her nonprofit leadership career also includes CEO roles at both the American Red Cross of Southern Maine and the People’s Regional Opportunity Program. McCormick currently serves on the Board of Directors for Independent Sector, Tampa Bay Thrives and Carolinas Section PGA, and was just recognized by the NonProfit Times as one of the 2021 NPT Power & Influence Top 50.

Story continues

McCormick holds a B.A. in Political Science from Duke University and spent three years in the Peace Corps.

“Stepping into this role at this critical time in our history allows me to leverage every aspect of my experience and my expertise,” states McCormick. “This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity perfectly aligns with my personal mission, my values, my passions and my commitment to equity. I’m excited to support and advocate for YMCAs across the country as they continue to improve the lives of millions of people every day and build more inclusive, resilient communities where everyone can thrive.”

As president and CEO of Y-USA, McCormick will be responsible for leading the 170-year-old organization, whose brand is valued at $8.9M, and the Chicago-based national resource office for the more than 2,600 YMCAs across the United States.

###

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. ymca.org

