YMCA of the USA Board of Directors Elects Seven New Members

Chicago, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for the nearly 2,600 Ys across the country, is pleased to announce the addition of seven new members to its National Board of Directors. The 27-member board sets strategic direction and policy to support the Y’s mission and work to strengthen community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other.

The new board members are:

Mark Dibble, President and CEO, YMCA of the Pines

Robert Ehren, Senior Vice President, Securian Financial

Toni Kayumi, President and CEO, Ann Arbor YMCA

John Mikos, President and CEO, YMCA of Middle Tennessee

R. Jay Tejera, Investment Analyst

Amy Jones Vaterlaus, Global Innovation, Strategy and Business Executive

Sabrina Wiewel, Executive Vice President and COO, Hallmark Media

“Strong volunteer leadership makes everything the Y does for communities nationwide possible,” said Suzanne McCormick, President and CEO, Y-USA. “Each of these dedicated and accomplished executives will enrich our board, bringing new insights which are representative of their diverse communities. I look forward to working alongside all members of the board to ensure that Ys across the country have access to the support and resources necessary to help all people in their communities reach their full potential.”

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

