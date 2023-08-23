Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash says Russia - live updates

An Embraer Legacy 600 Business Jet allegedly containing Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is engulfed in flames

Yevgeny Prigozhin has been killed in a private jet crash in the Tver region north of Moscow, Russian agencies have reported.

The Wagner mercenary boss was on board the aircraft when it crashed killing all 10 passengers, authorities have said.

According to Russia’s federal air transport agency: “An investigation of the Embraer plane crash that happened in the Tver Region this evening was initiated.

“According to the passenger list, first and last name of Yevgeny Prigozhin was included in this list.”

The flight appears to have been travelling between Moscow and St Petersburg. Wagner-linked Telegram channels have reported that the plane was shot down by Russian air defences.

Russian media outlet Baza says 8 dead bodies were found at the scene, all of them so badly burnt it would take a DNA test to confirm their identities. One of the bodies has a missing head.

Mr Prigozhin led an abortive coup against Russia’s military leadership in June, which ended after Wagner fighters were promised amnesty in neighbouring Belarus.

07:07 PM BST

Reports: Second Prigozhin-owned plane lands near Moscow

A number of Russian military bloggers claim that a second private jet belonging to Yevgeny Prigozhin has landed at an airport near Moscow.

The report has not been verified by The Telegraph.

07:03 PM BST

Plane belonged Prigozhin, reports AP

An aircraft with tail number RA-02795 that belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin

The plane that crashed was a private jet belonging to Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to the Associated Press.

07:01 PM BST

'Contract was out on Prigozhin for weeks'

A contract may have been out on Yevgeny Prigozhin for some weeks, according to a former British intelligence officer.

Christopher Steele told Sky News: “We heard some weeks ago from a source that a contract had been put out on Prigozhin in Russia by senior members of the business community.”

He suggested that Vladimir Putin may not have authorised the assassination himself, addingL “It certainly looks as though it may well be a revenge attack by somebody in the elite.”

06:57 PM BST

Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Russian private security company Wagner, speaking in a desert area

It is not often a catering company tries to overthrow the government of a nuclear super power, writes Roland Oliphant.

“Regarding treason, the president is deeply mistaken,” Yevgeny Prigozhin snarled into a voice note released by his food company’s press service on Saturday morning.

“We are patriots of the motherland…and no one is going to surrender to the demands of the president, the FSB, or anyone else.”

And with that, the man known as Putin’s Chef became Putin’s would-be usurper. It was unthinkable just hours earlier.

But Prigozhin’s path to rebellion has been a long one.

Read the full profile - written in June at the time of Wagner’s coup - here.

06:53 PM BST

Footage of plane plummeting from sky

Breaking. Commander of Wagner mercenaries Prigozhin has been killed tonight after his plane was shot down by Russian air defenses near Moscow.

His group played prominent role in supporting Assad in Syria, from Latakia to DeirEzzor. 100s fighters still deployed there. pic.twitter.com/187ikpH4hZ — QalaatM (@QalaatM) August 23, 2023

06:49 PM BST

Eight bodies recovered from crash site, say Russian media

Russian news agency Ria Novosti reports that eight bodies have been recovered from the crash site of an Embrear plane in the Tver region.

Previous reports have indicated that there were ten people onboard, including three crew members.

06:44 PM BST

Pictured: First images emerge of plane crash

What is reported to be a Embraer Legacy 600 Business Jet is engulfed by flames

06:43 PM BST

Plane 'may have been Prigozhin's private jet'

A media monitoring group has suggested that a plane that crashed this evening may have been a private jet owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Belarusian Hajun noted that the registration numbers seen on the wreckage of the plane matched those of the mercenary’s boss’ Embraer Legacy 600 aircraft.

06:39 PM BST

Watch: Prigozhin issued what may have been final video message yesterday

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner boss, yesterday appeared in a video message for the first time since his short-lived rebellion against Russia’s military leaders, Joe Barnes writes.

The mercenary chief was seen standing, with desert terrain as the backdrop, in camouflage and holding a loaded rifle, appearing to recruit guns for hire for the group’s operations in Africa.

“The temperature is plus-50C – everything as we like. The Wagner PMC makes Russia even greater on all continents and Africa – more free,” Prigozhin said in the video.

Read the full story here.

06:33 PM BST

Russian media: Terrorists may have targeted plane

Competing theories have emerged after a plane apparently carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin crash-landed.

Baza, a Russia Telegram channel with links to the security services, said: “According to one verison, a terrorist attack was the cause of the explosion on board the plane.”

Others have suggested that it was shot down by Russian air defences as it headed to St Petersburg.

06:29 PM BST

Wagner source: Prigozhin plane was targeted by Russian air defences

A Wagner-linked Telegram channel has suggested that a plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin was shot down by Russian air defences.

Grey Zone, which has a close relationship to the paramilitary group, said: “Before the plane crash, two local residents listened to two bursts of characteristic air defence.

“This is confirmed by contrails in the sky in one of the videos, as well as the words of direct eyewitnesses.”

06:25 PM BST

Aviation authority opens investigation into air crash

Russia’s aviation authority has opened an investigation into the plane crash that reportedly killed mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Rosaviatsia said: “An investigation has been launched into the Embraer plane crash that occurred tonight in the Tver region.

“According to the passenger list, among them is the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin.”

06:23 PM BST

Reports: Another prominent Wagner member killed in crash

Another prominent member of the Wagner Group has also been killed in the plane crash, according to unconfirmed reports.

Russian military bloggers suggested that Dmitry Utkin, a former Russian intelligence officer and co-founder of the group, was also apparently killed.

