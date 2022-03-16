Yet again, Garth Brooks books a stadium show in Charlotte. Will it happen this time?

Let’s hope that this time, Garth Brooks will actually make it to town.

For the umpteenth time in the past two years, after a series of pandemic-related postponements and cancellations, the country-music megastar has booked a concert for Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium — and the date he’s picked for 2022 is ... Saturday, July 16.

Assuming the date holds and he makes it onto the stage, this will be Brooks’s first concert in the Queen City in 24 years and would mark the only show currently planned anywhere in North Carolina, South Carolina or Virginia.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at www.ticketmaster.com. In a press release for the tour, ticket prices were listed as $94.95 “all-inclusive”; it said there will not be any advance sales, and that purchases would be limited to eight tickets. The setup for the stage will be “in the round.”

Of course, we’ve been down this road before.

Pre-COVID-19, Brooks made huge news when it was first revealed that his “Stadium Tour” would be coming to Charlotte, with an original date of May 2, 2020. More than 70,000 fans purchased tickets.

Like other artists, he rescheduled as the pandemic set in. But Brooks kept trying to anticipate a relatively rapid return to big shows, without success.

He first pushed to June 13, but that proved way too soon. He tried Oct. 10, and that didn’t work out either, so he postponed again to April 10, before the fourth postponement pushed it to Sept. 25. Last August, he announced he was officially canceling plans to come to Charlotte.

No other major show had tried as hard to stay on the calendar.

Brooks, who turned 60 in February, hasn’t been to Charlotte since he played a pair of sold-out shows (attended by 48,000-plus) on back-to-back nights at the old Charlotte Coliseum in March 1998.

In an interview with the Observer in November 2020, Brooks laughed as he said:

“I’m gonna be worn out a minute into this thing. It’s just one of those things where I’ve been trying to get a date with this city for 20-something years, and once I got, it got pulled back even further. So just know the band and crew loves and respects the hell out of this city, and this is gonna be a fun gig. Please God, please let it happen. And please let everybody be safe doing it.”

His July concert here will join a list of highly anticipated shows coming to Bank of America Stadium in 2022 that already includes Billy Joel (April 23); Kenny Chesney (April 30); Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (June 28); Red Hot Chili Peppers (Sept. 1); and Elton John (Sept. 18).

