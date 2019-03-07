Yes, the Washington Capitals celebrated their Stanley Cup victory with Mario Kart tattoos



Put yourselves in the shoes of the Washington Capitals last season.

After years of falling short as a Stanley Cup favourite, you make the playoffs once again, battle for two months and finally get the job done. Despite what all of the doubters said, you win the greatest trophy in hockey for the first time in franchise history.

So, what do you do to celebrate? You down a few beers, order some pizza and get tattoos.

” ‘We said we’d do it. We’re doing it,’ ” Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby recalls hearing in his recent article for The Player’s Tribune about his life and journey to Lord Stanley’s mug.

” ‘We’re doing it, dude,’ ” said T.J. Oshie while Holtby and a few other teammates were at the Georgetown Waterfront in June of last year. ” ‘I’m getting a Wario tattoo. I’M GETTING A WARIO TATTOO! HOLTS! CALL THE TATTOO GUYS!’ ”

From there, Oshie, Holtby, Brett Connolly, Jakub Vrana, Andre Burakovsky and Devante Smith-Pelly made their way to a tattoo shop in D.C. and the guns began to buzz. Oshie got his Wario tattoo on his upper thigh, Connolly had Bowser added to his sleeve on his left arm and the rest of the group got Stanley Cup-related ink done.

“Some of this is blurry, but the moment that I will never forget is Jakub Vrana lying there on the table, in so much pain,” wrote Holtby. “Just dying. And he’s like, ‘Guys, somebody just hold my hand.’ ”

Jakub Vrana in some obvious discomfort while getting his tattoo in June. (Photo from www.russianmachineneverbreaks.com)

While the Stanley Cup tattoos are understandable, the Mario Kart characters drawn onto Oshie and Connolly need some explaining.

According to Holtby, many members of the team had created quite the bond due to the time they spent playing Mario Kart together on a used Nintendo 64 while on the road. After beginning with just a few guys, there would be nights where half the roster would be gathered around a television in a hotel room.

“You can imagine how the whole thing escalated,” wrote Holtby. “We’re hockey players. So any excuse to be competitive, right?”

The number of players involved continued to grow in the postseason. The chirping and light-hearted fun helped to alleviate the pressure and stress that came with a playoff run.

T.J. Oshie lays on a bench while getting inked. (Photo from www.russianmachineneverbreaks.com)

One day, sometime during the Finals and after some back and forth with another teammate, Oshie made a bold declaration.

” ‘If we win the Cup… I’m getting a Wario tattoo,’ ” Holtby recalls the Capitals forward saying.

It was only a few days later that Washington knocked off the Vegas Golden Knights in five games and Oshie found himself in a tattoo parlour, sticking to his word.

And this was final result.





While its location may be questionable, the 32-year-old will have the Mario Kart character on his body forever, not unlike his name on the Stanley Cup.

