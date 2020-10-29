Yes, your TV is watching YOU while you’re watching it

Embargoed until Oct. 29, 5 a.m.

It can be unsettling when you consider what makes a smart TV in your home “smart.” Because a smart TV connects to the internet, collecting data about you and your viewing habits is possible. Add apps into the picture and the data tracking accelerates.

What are TV manufacturers getting? Your viewing history, the ads you watch or skip, as well as other details. This data is shared with advertisers and marketing companies. You can turn the tracking off, so long as you know precisely where to look in the TV’s settings menu.

But it’s not just the TV makers. Streaming companies are also tracking. Let’s take a look at the top streaming services and tell you how to take back your privacy:

Netflix lets you erase and get a copy of all the data collected about you.

Netflix collects data primarily to provide recommendations on other things you might want to watch. Simply stated, its algorithms want you to see value in continuing your monthly subscription.

Whether the recommendations are off or you want a private Netflix experience, you need to delete your viewing history.

1. Sign-in to your account at Netflix.com.

2. Choose your profile and click on the profile icon in the upper-right corner.

3. Click Account, then scroll down to Profile and Parental Controls.

4. Click your account icon. Then, click Viewing Activity.

5. On the menu, click the circle icon on the right of each entry to remove it from your watch history. To remove your entire watch history, scroll down and click hide all.

Netflix will provide a copy of data it collects about you. This dossier includes more than just your watch history and ratings for content. Netflix hangs on to your device information, account email preferences, IP address, billing information and data from other profiles on your account.

To request a copy, go to netflix.com/account/getmyinfo and follow the instructions. It can take up to 30 days for Netflix to process the request. Your data file will be sent to the email address attached to your account.

Amazon Prime membership extends into personalized ads.

Amazon tracks your Prime account activities, including what you watch on Prime Video. This data includes your searches, items you recently viewed, shows and movies you recently watched and product categories you looked through.

This data helps Amazon create targeted ads. That’s why you’ll see products and suggestions similar to what you’ve watched or looked up. Here’s how to stop Amazon from tracking your browsing activity:

1. Log in to your account at Amazon.com.

2. Click on Browsing History from the menu under the Amazon search bar.

3. On the page that opens, click on the Manage history drop-down arrow.

4. Toggle Turn Browsing History on/off to the Off position.

You can also stop your data from being used for advertising.

1. Hover over Accounts & Lists and click Your Account.

2. Under Communication and content, click on Advertising preferences.

3. Choose Do not show me interest-based ads provided by Amazon. Click Submit.

