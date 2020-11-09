Yes, That's Sam From Love Actually In The Queen's Gambit

From ELLE

Netflix's hit limited series The Queen's Gambit, about chess prodigy Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), has been creating a huge buzz since its release. One major talking point is the distinctly familiar cast; an eclectic mix of actors that we recognise from somewhere, but where exactly?

One of the most recognisable faces is Benny Watts, played by Thomas Brodie-Sangster who, you guessed it, starred in Love Actually as the adorable Sam. Let's just say it's been a bit of an adjustment process accepting that he's no longer eight years old or Liam Neeson's son.

To save you wasting valuable TV watching time trying to remember where you recognise the cast from, we've done all the hard work for you...

Thomas Brodie-Sangster – Benny Watts

He captured our hearts in Love Actually as the earnest Sam who falls in love shortly after losing his mother. In fact, we loved him so much that Thomas Brodie-Sangster's baby face is practically embedded in our national psyche. Although Love Actually was one of his more memorable films, he's since appeared in Nanny McPhee, Nowhere Boy and Game of Thrones, to name a few.

Harry Melling – Harry Beltik

Another child star, Harry Melling is most famous for his portrayal of Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter franchise. His depiction of one of the movie's more uncharismatic characters was iconic; from him falling into a snake enclosure in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone to his intense interaction with the wizarding world in Harry Potter and The Order of the Phoenix. He's since starred in Netflix movie The Devil All the Time alongside Robert Pattinson, The Old Guard alongside Charlize Theron and is also set to appear in The Tragedy of Macbeth with his The Queen's Gambit cast mate, Moses Ingram.



Moses Ingram - Jolene

