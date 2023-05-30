Yes, Skinny Jeans Are Still in Style

We have strong feelings about this.

As part of the great fashion circle of life, denim trends come and go. What was once the height of fashion will one day become cheugy before surging back to the top of the TikTok trending video charts. It's nearly impossible to keep up (so just do you).

Jeans tend to have a longer cycle, but when they're out, they're out. Look no further than the rise and fall of low-rise jeans to see how, as Project Runway hosts have been reminding us for years, "in fashion one day you're in and the next, you're out." One seemingly on-the-way-out fashion trend that stays both winning and decisive? Skinny jeans. Fortunately for millennials the world over, the answer to the question "Are skinny jeans still in style?" is a resounding "yes!" — even if TikTok tells you otherwise.

Granted, the best skinny jeans of 2023 have evolved since the late aughts. For one, the skinny jean silhouette has softened. Originally low-rise, the waistline of skinny jeans has fluctuated over the years. High-rise skinny jeans gave way to mom jeans and, again, low-rise iterations. Thankfully, the waistline, arguably the most important part of jeans when it comes to comfort, isn't the most vital or even visible element of skinny jeans. Wear them low, high, or mid-rise — whatever you prefer. At the end of the day, the focal point of skinny jeans is a tapered ankle and a snug fit throughout.

Jeans that hug your curves and allow your footwear to shine won't be going out of style anytime soon. Don't believe us? Look no further than your fave celebs and you'll see that, while a wide-leg baggy jean can still be embraced, skinny jeans are to stay. If you're still not convinced or if you simply need a little inspo to give your most beloved skinny denim silhouette a refresh, check out our favorite ways to wear skinny jeans in 2023.



Skinny Jeans and a Corset Top

Canadian tuxedos don't have to leave you swimming in yards of denim. Give a Canadian tuxedo a summer update by pairing skinny jeans with a corset top. For a street-style vibe, go for metallic denim, or dark-wash separates for a more formal feel.

Coastal Skinny Jeans

A roomy striped button-down shirt tied at the navel is practically begging to be paired with white skinny jeans. Sneakers keep the look casual, or you could go with a strappy sandal to dress it up.

Skinny Jeans and a Crop Top

The quintessential skinny jeans street style look combines statement sneakers and a summer wardrobe essential: the basic white crop top. For this combination, the higher the waistline on your skinny jeans, the better.

Ankle Skinny Jeans with Loafers

Draw attention to a pair of chic loafers or flats with cropped skinny jeans that hit at the ankle. This look works well with minimal, quiet luxury staples, but is also a great backdrop to show off a statement top or tunic like Olivia Palermo did here.

Two-Tone Skinny Jeans

One clever way to update a skinny jeans outfit is to skip a single shade and embrace a two-toned or dual-textured pair. Much like brightly colored jeans add flair to a 'fit, a pair of leather-trimmed skinny jeans instantly elevates a look.

Skinny Jeans and High Heels

Perhaps the most celeb-y way to wear skinny jeans is with a sleek, point-toe heel. The look is a classic for a reason, and infinitely customizable depending on your personal sense of style.

Skinny Jeans and a Blazer

Another skinny jeans outfit combination that won't ever go out of style is the combination of black or dark-wash jeans with a slouchy or oversized blazer. Pair with flats, heels, or even sandals depending on the exact business-to casual-ratio you want embodied in this business casual look.

Skinny Jeans and Ankle Boots

We'll level with you: There are some outfits that stay cool no matter what jeans you wear with them. That said, there's nothing more effortless and edgy than a pair of skinny jeans worn with punk-adjacent ankle boots, as demonstrated by Gal Gadot. Whereas wide-leg or baggy jeans might overwhelm ankle boots, skinny jeans let them do their thing.

With Denim Flats and a Trench

Balance casual and chic by pairing denim flats and a sleek trench coat. The silhouette of the trench is pure high-end fashion, while flats in a shade of denim that matches your jeans add a touch of street style minimalism.

Skinny Jeans with a Statement Top

Skinny jeans are truly the "less is more" jean style. They create a subtle, muted backdrop for whatever else you're wearing (like Tayshia Adams's ruffle top) which makes them the perfect pant to pair with a major statement piece.

Skinny Jeans and Cowboy Boots

Calling all coastal cowgirls: Do your favorite cowboy boots a favor and wear them with a pair of skinny jeans.

