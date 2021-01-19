Yes, You Can Sell Your Used Rug Online— Here's How

Photo credit: muratkoc - Getty Images

From House Beautiful

It might seem daunting to virtually sell your home decor, especially pieces that belong on the floor. Well, whether you're moving or you want to update your space with something new, you can sell your used rug online. To demystify the process, Reham Fagiri, AptDeco Co-Founder and CEO and Natalie Angelillo, Vice President of Community at OfferUp, shared tips on how to successfully sell used rugs.

Where to Sell Your Used Rug Online

Along with AptDeco and OfferUp (which also now comprises LetGo), there are plenty of virtual marketplaces where you can list your used rug. Some of the most popular options include eBay, Craigslist, Etsy, and Facebook Marketplace. You can also sell your rug on apps like Mercari and 5miles.

What to Include in Your Listing

Your listing should contain your rug's condition, dimensions, type, color, and material. It should also include how long you've had it and where you purchased it. If you bought it online, adding a link to the original listing or a similar one from the same brand can be helpful, too.



How to Determine Pricing

"The condition, style, and construction of your rug will ultimately help determine its price," says Angelillo. Knowing what type of rug you have and how it was made is crucial before deciding how much you want to sell it for. "A used machine-made rug may sell for less than 50 percent of a comparable new one, but a one-of-a-kind hand-woven rug will hold its value," she says. But no matter how valuable your rug is, if it shows signs of wear, stains, or damage, your price should reflect that. Angelillo says that if rugs that get the most foot traffic (e.g. outdoor and bathroom rugs) are in poor condition, then you'll have a hard time drawing attention to your listing.

Another way to figure out a competitive price for your rug is by seeing how much similar rugs are going for online.

Pro Tip: You can potentially increase your earnings by cleaning your rug before listing it. "While it may seem counterintuitive to invest money in an item you want to sell, consider having your rug professionally cleaned before listing it on the marketplace," says Angelillo. "Properly preparing your rug for sale with a professional cleaning could result in a much higher profit, especially if it’s a unique or expensive one."

Story continues

How to Make Your Listing Stand Out

To catch buyers' attention, both Angelillo and Fagiri suggest in-depth descriptions. Angelillo recommends also using a descriptive title that includes the rug's style, size, material, and color. "For example, '8x10 Shag Faux Sheepskin White Area Rug' is much more likely to stand out than 'White Rug,'" she says.

Another way to make your listing more distinctive is to upload various high-quality photos of your rug. "When sellers include multiple photos from multiple angles, we find that the products are more likely to be sold," says Fagiri. He also recommends including as much context as possible to set your listing apart. For instance, stating why you plan on selling your rug can make all the difference—especially if you loved it but have to part ways with it (ie. there's not a problem with it). If it's vintage, consider sharing the story behind it or how you found it. You should also add whether or not your rug has been exposed to anything (smoke, pet hair, etc.) and if it's been professionally cleaned. Again, the more relevant details, the better.

Happy selling!

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like