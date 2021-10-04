Yes, there is a safe way to delay your period — here’s how

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When planning a trip, there are lots of things to consider. How cheap are the flights? Is the Airbnb you’ve been eyeing available? Will you be able to take off work, or do your dates coincide with a break from school? When you finally settle on timing and book your ticket, chances are you didn’t even think about if your epic getaway would overlap with your period. Ugh.

Fortunately, Wisp, the online sexual health and wellness company, now makes it easier than ever to delay your period. Whether for a trip, a wedding or anything really, they offer a simple and safe way to stop menstruation temporarily, so it doesn’t interfere with a special occasion in your life.

How to delay your period

Norethindrone is the treatment available on Wisp that allows you to delay your period. As with all products on Wisp, a doctor will review your order before prescribing treatment. If the medical professional determines you’re a good candidate for Norethindrone, you have the option to either pick up your prescription at a local pharmacy or have it delivered to you. It really is as simple as that.

Rest assured, your prescription will come with plenty of documentation that explains how to safely use the product. There’s also a helpful FAQ section on the Wisp website that provides lots of helpful info about Norethindrone as well.

In order to delay menstruation with Norethindrone, you’ll need to start taking it a few days before your period is scheduled to start. If that’s coming up for you, be sure to head over to Wisp soon to get connected with a doctor who can help you right away.

