Yes Really – You Should Be Eating Oranges In The Shower

With everything that’s going on in the world and not to mention our cost of living crisis, a lot of us are finding small joys wherever we can and for people on Tiktok and Reddit, that means eating oranges in the shower.

Yes, we do mean literally eating oranges in the shower.

When you eat oranges in the shower, of course there’s the obvious benefit of less mess from the juices – but the real reason is apparently that the steam from the shower really enhances the citrus-y scent of orange which can in turn improve your mood and reduce stress and anxiety.

There’s also the mindful benefits of it. Even if you just spend a few minutes peeling and eating the orange, that’s three minutes that your hands are too full to do anything and in such an aromatic environment, it’s hard to imagine feeling anything but peaceful for those few minutes.

Not to mention that 80% of what we taste is actually smell!

Health Benefits Of Oranges

Of course, you don’t need us to tell you that oranges are good for you but if you’re considering joining the shower orange hype, you might want to know more about how you’re helping your body by eating them!

Oranges are a great source of vitamin C. Vitamin C has valuable antioxidant properties and protects cells from damage. Research also suggests that the chemical compounds in oranges also protect us from conditions such as heart conditions and cancer, as well as having anti-inflammatory benefits.

Oranges also contain flavonoids and studies have shown that frequently consuming foods rich in flavonoids can improve your brain health and cognitive function.

So, it’s not all about the vibes! A daily orange can be great for your health and why not enjoy it in the shower for the full, immersive, sensual experience?

Related...