Yes, It's Possible For Raincoats to Be Both Practical and Cute

Don't quote us when we're shivering mid-winter, but around this time of year, right when things are getting chilly, we have to admit it’s kind of fun to invest in new outerwear. Fall is for dressing, and while our cutest outfits might not be so visible on cold, rainy days, terrible weather is the perfect excuse to let our jacket be the statement.

To prep for dreary, soggy times, you might want to update your raincoat (or purchase one to begin with) with some of the top options available. From the traditional trench coat, to innovative options, to unexpected textures and more, we've research and found 12 of the best raincoats for women that are worth investing in, all at different price points.

ASOS Design Vinyl Trench Coat

We've seemingly time traveled back to the '90s when it comes to fashion, and this vinyl coat is one way to stay on top of the trend while keeping warm and dry. It’s also a great choice for when you want to move out of the classic raincoat style and maintain a somewhat low-key look.

Shop It: $111; asos.com

ModCloth Drops of Sunshine Raincoat

When in doubt, go timeless and reach for this twist on the iconic yellow raincoat. This bright hue is a surprisingly versatile color, and works well with most other colors and patterns.

Shop It: $89; modcloth.com

Canada Goose Seaboard Rain Jacket

Canada Goose’s lightweight coat is made out of three-layer, Tri-Durance fabric, which is ideal for downpours and harsh winds. It's a smart choice for those days when it's just as chilly as it is wet, and you're worried your umbrella will turn inside out.

Shop It: $750; shopbop.com

Stutterheim Mosebacke Raincoat

