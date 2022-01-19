Yes, It's Possible To Feel Lonely Even If You're In A Relationship

Photo credit: Marco_Piunti - Getty Images

Being in a comfy cozy relationship means that heavy, aching shadow of loneliness is nowhere to be found, right? Well, not quite.

"There’s this expectation that [your relationship] is the one place you don’t feel lonely, where you feel the most connected and cared for," says relationship expert Morgan Cutlip , PhD. But in fact, it’s normal to sometimes feel lonely in a relationship—whether you’re long distance, live together, or anywhere in between. A disconnect can happen even if you consider your relationship to be relatively healthy. "Life has a way of pulling us apart," she adds. "We get into a routine, and we lose out on moments to connect."

Let me get personal for a sec. In one of my past relationships, I felt lonely all the time. Of course, there were other things at play too, like disintegrating friendships and a demoralizing work environment. But it only added to the isolation I already felt with my partner, even though I did love being with him. We just weren’t connecting like we used to.

As isolating at that felt, people are rarely alone in their loneliness. It's not uncommon for people in relationships to feel lonely whether it's because they're growing apart or have stopped nurturing the relationship for one reason or another.

"We just need a relationship to be consistent and positive in providing us with a sense of social and emotional connection," says Tyler Jamison , PhD, relationship researcher and Associate Professor of Human Development and Family Studies at the University of New Hampshire. And when that’s lacking? Hello, loneliness.

While feeling lonely in a relationship can feel like treading uncharted waters, it’s also part of the human experience (read: not embarrassing). Ahead, find a breakdown about loneliness in relationships—and how to confront it—so you can fill your achy breaky heart back up.

So, how do you know if you're lonely in your relationship?



Holes in communications, feelings that someone isn’t pulling their weight in shared responsibilities, or putting a lot of energy into parenting and not as much into partnership can cause loneliness to build, says Kiaundra Jackson, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Los Angeles. The loss of this all-important emotional connection with your partner often just feels like something is *off* or different in the relationship. And it can manifest in a ton of (not so fun) ways.

"Loneliness is oftentimes tucked into other experiences in relationships," Cutlip notes. "You have to peel back some of that stuff to get to the heart of it." You might start to feel resentful, annoyed, or short with your partner. Your sex life might be fizzling or on the other end, you want more physical closeness with your S.O. Or maybe you’re skirting your typical routines and losing touch with friends.

The big telltale sign? "It’s the powerful feeling of, 'my partner is not in my world at all,'" says Cutlip. It’s that growing sense of feeling unheard, invisible, and out of touch, and maybe even a little rejected or undesired. "If you don’t practice getting into each other’s worlds, you’re going to feel like they’ve drifted apart. And that’s such a lonely experience," she adds.

Signs of loneliness in a relationship can include:

Isolation, or a lack of desire to spend time with other people

Changes in eating patterns

Not completing daily responsibilities (cooking dinner, helping with the kids, etc.)

A change in communication with others

A shift in hygiene (showering less or not grooming as usual)

A shift in social media activity

Wanting more physical closeness with your partner

Here's a few more tips on coping with loneliness:



What to do about loneliness in your relationship?

First, name it.

"There’s something about expressing loneliness that feels a bit like you’re admitting 'I’m not okay on my own,'" Cutlip says. "But we’re wired to connect. We need relationships."

She suggests to push aside any shame and step into your vulnerability, both with yourself and your partner. Reflect on your current mindset, what you want from a relationship, and if that’s being fulfilled right now. Coming from this vulnerable state means you can reach out to your S.O. sans blame or resentment. This might look like saying to your partner, "I know we’re together a lot, but I’m craving some one-on-one time. When can we make that happen?" or "I’m struggling with feeling lonely. Can we talk about it?"

From here, you can clearly communicate what you need from your partner and vice versa, talk about what might’ve led to the disconnect, and what you can do moving forward to feel that closeness again. Maybe it’s sending a long-distance partner a cute and thoughtful gift, or scheduling one night a week dedicated to tech-free time with each other. Who knows—they might feel a tinge alone, too.

Seeking outside help from a couples therapist is also an effective way to find a solution, since a third party offers a completely different vantage point than hashing it solo, Jackson says. "Someone who can see things objectively can give you techniques and help you figure out the missing piece."

And no, loneliness doesn't always mean you should break up. Again, it’s totally normal. Sometimes, it’s not about you or that your partner isn’t curious about your daily grind, but they connect with you in different ways. But, if you do ask for what you need to feel seen and loved and get persistent defensiveness or push back in return, you probably want to reevaluate if you want to stick around, says Cutlip. That goes for asking over and over again without seeing a change.

In Jamison’s research on getting stuck in romantic relationships, partners noted how much they were thinking about an earlier, better version of the relationship—and staying in it just in case they could go back to that. "Recognize the longing for a past is in the past, and if the present is fulfilling your needs or not," she says.

What about if your loneliness has nothing to do with your partner?

It’s possible to feel fulfilled and happy with your relationship, but still experience feelings of loneliness caused by external factors, like a stagnant career or not enough time to focus on yourself. You may even feel confused and not entirely sure why you’re experiencing these feelings. If this is the case, Jackson still recommends seeking out a therapist to get to the bottom of it and take steps to improve your outlook.

You could feel fulfilled romantically, but unfulfilled in other facets of your life, like social and collective relationships (a.k.a. a community of people who share a passion or interest of yours). First, take a beat to allow yourself some self-compassion. Then, take steps to nurture a platonic relationship that will fill you up. And limit social media when you’re feeling extra lonely—the trap of comparison is all too alluring!

Finally, Jamison says finding yourself in a different place from your partner can trigger loneliness, too. Especially in long-term relationships, your priorities might’ve diverged or gotten in the way of larger life goals. And while the relationship might be fulfilling in its own right, there’s always the possibility to bloom even brighter outside of it.



