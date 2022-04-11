Yes, Mayim Bialik knows she wore the same jacket more than once on Jeopardy — and she won't wear it again

It's not surprising that Jeopardy fans have an eye for detail, but host Mayim Bialik was recently taken aback by some keen observations about her wardrobe.

Appearing on the Drew Barrymore Show Monday, Bialik addressed the fact that she's aware fans have been obsessively pointing out that she re-wore an orange sweater blazer on the popular quiz show. And she wants you to know that she hears you.

"I will never wear that blazer again. That's it. Done!" Bialik told Drew Barrymore with a laugh, explaining that the ethics of fashion make it harder for her than her co-host Ken Jennings to pull off consistently unique clothing, especially on days when she has to tape multiple shows.

"I mean, look, for men in these hosting positions, they also change clothes every episode but they wear like, a blue suit, a black suit, a grey suit, and they just change the ties," Bialik noted. "It's less noticeable."

Bialik returned to the Jeopardy lectern on March 28 after switching off with Jennings as per the duo's shared hosting schedule. Both have been fixtures on the quiz show since they were announced last August, with the show electing to keep them as hosts throughout much of 2022. As of now, there's still no confirmation on who might be the permanent quiz master to succeed the late Alex Trebek, who died from cancer in 2020.

Bialik also revealed that, unsurprisingly, it was her mom who hopped on the trend of nitpicking her attire before anyone else.

Mayim Bialik hosting March 30th, 2022 Jeopardy
Mayim Bialik hosting March 30th, 2022 Jeopardy

Jeopardy/YouTube Mayim Bialik

"My mother actually mentioned this to me before it was anywhere else — maybe she started it," Bialik joked. "She said 'I noticed you didn't wear a blazer and you wore a sweater.'"

The good news, Barrymore told her, is that no one is taking Bialik to clothing court over the repeated fashion instance. "There's no attitude, no negativity, there's nothing slanderous or upsetting about it," the host reiterated to Bialik. "Just an absolutely observant obsessive commenting about how you repeated a jacket."

We expect nothing less from Jeopardy stans.

Watch the video above.

