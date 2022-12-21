Yes, you can look hot in an apron – these six stylish pinnies prove it

Jeremy Langmead
·7 min read
Melissa Twigg and Jeremy Langmead - Sarah Brick
Melissa Twigg and Jeremy Langmead - Sarah Brick

If you’re not a great multi tasker, the number of plates you have to keep spinning as a host on Christmas Day can be anxiety-inducing. Entertaining your guests with chit chat and champagne whilst cooking takes a Herculean effort, and achieving all this with a sense of decorum and a party outfit ready under the apron (there won’t be time to change) – seems one task too many.

After all, your clothing needs to enable you to function in the kitchen until the turkey is on the table and then instantly appear smart and stain-free as you take your seat. So what are your options?

Jeremy

“The apron keeps the rest of your outfit party-ready”

Over the years, I’ve tried many sartorial approaches. When my children were younger, and their mother and I had separated, we amicably lived only a few doors apart on the same street. She would host Christmas in the family home, but due to limited kitchen space, the roast potatoes and many of the vegetables would be cooked in my kitchen.

I would spend an hour before the food was served running between the two buildings cradling steaming vegetables and balancing roast potatoes swimming in piping hot goose fat. If someone saw me dashing along the pavement, metal trays in hand, I looked like the Grinch who stole Christmas. Long before athleisure was a thing, my Christmas Day outfit would be jogging bottoms, T-shirt, trainers and a very stained apron.

Jeremy Langmead - Sarah Brick
Jeremy Langmead - Sarah Brick

Jeremy wears: Roll neck jumper, from £325, Thom Sweeney; Wool trousers, £445, Thom Sweeney; Cotton canvas apron, £65, Toast; Linen apron, £40, The Linen Works; Shoes Jeremy’s own

Thankfully, the family kitchen was enlarged. I was able to help prepare the Christmas lunch in the same venue it would be served in. I could upgrade from gym clothes to something a little more appropriate to the occasion. For a few years, we dabbled with “novelty” dressing for Christmas Day.

We all wore onesies in 2011, which we thought was hilarious for about 40 minutes and then felt a bit scratchy. The following year I found a black cooking apron adorned with dozens of real golden bells, but soon the fact that I sounded like Tinkerbell each time I reached for the fridge began to pall. The problem with novelty dressing is that the novelty soon wears off.

The truth is that the most decorative part of the festivities should be the dining table and the Christmas tree; keep the jokes off your clothes and in your crackers. So each year I now opt for a large, pressed canvas cooking apron in a muted colour worn over an outfit that I’m happy to be seen in for the rest of the day.

Jeremy opts for an apron in a muted colour worn over an outfit that he's happy to wear all day long - Sarah Brick
Jeremy opts for an apron in a muted colour worn over an outfit that he's happy to wear all day long - Sarah Brick

The apron does what it’s supposed to and keeps the rest of your outfit party-ready. I’d advise wearing dark-coloured trousers as it’s your waist and lower half that tend to be most susceptible to spillages, and wear hard shoes not trainers: I can tell you from experience that a pair of brogues, not Nikes, will be your saviour if an 18-pound turkey falls straight from the oven onto your feet.

If you are particular about your clothes (I’m afraid it’s my job to be), then a few other observations: since aprons tend to be a bit shapeless you will look better if you wear something more tailored underneath: slim trousers and a fitted top half will look more flattering. And, unless your kitchen is unbearably hot, opt for a rollneck sweater (with T-shirt underneath) rather than a cotton shirt.

This will hide a multitude of sins (and chins); keep its shape better, and the simplicity of the rollneck will counterbalance the apron’s unflattering bib design that visually appears to cut your torso in two. If this all sounds too exhausting, then just try and ensure you’re a guest and not the host for Christmas lunch.

Melissa Twigg and Jeremy Langmead - Sarah Brick
Melissa Twigg and Jeremy Langmead - Sarah Brick

Table Setting: Red wine glasses, £50, John Lewis; Champagne glasses, £40, The White Company; Reusable crackers, £45, Wolf & Badger; Oven gloves, £74, Wolf & Badger; Christmas pudding and wine, Fortnum and Mason; Candle sticks, £38, Issy Granger; Candles, £26, Issy Granger; Pan, £90, Our Place

Melissa

“A busy pattern will hide all but the worst gravy stains”

Melissa Twigg - Sarah Brick
Melissa Twigg - Sarah Brick

Melissa wears: Velour cord dress, £225, Me + Em; Cotton apron, £95, La Double J; Toile apron, £32, Mrs Alice; Shoes Melissa’s own

I was, without exception, a dreadful waitress in my youth. I muddled up orders, forgot the specials and never learned how to carry more than two plates at once. Happily, the bulk of my restaurant career took place in Paris – a city where bad service was all but expected – and my fellow sub-par waitresses quickly taught me that in France looking good was more likely to get you a tip than bringing out the food on time.

Their number one lesson? Make sure the bulky black one-size-fits-all aprons we had to wear were folded in on themselves and tied at the waist rather than around the hips.

Fifteen years on and I can no longer fit into the navy blue shorts that inspired the most generous tips. I do, however, still think that tying an apron tightly – thereby creating a waist and showing a bit more of whatever it is you’re wearing underneath – is the best chance you have of not looking like a frazzled Incredible Hulk in the inevitable Christmas Day photographs. If the strings are long enough, try looping them around your body a couple of times and tying a bow at the front.

As for the apron itself – the grease splattered piece of cotton that gets dragged out to make spaghetti Bolognese won’t cut it on the 25th, particularly if you plan on darting between the stove and drinks around the Christmas tree.

Equally, the fantasy apron (designer brand, frilly ties, sweetheart neckline) that we like to imagine ourselves wearing while we cook – with a glass of champagne and an Instagram-worthy country kitchen in the background – feels mildly terrifying when you have five pots on the go.

Personally, I think a colourful print design in cotton is ideal for anyone, as it strikes a perfect balance between prettiness and practicality (and washability), and a busy pattern will hide all but the worst gravy stains.

Strike the balance of stylish yet practical with a patterned apron - Sarah Brick
Strike the balance of stylish yet practical with a patterned apron - Sarah Brick

Then, of course, there are utilitarian chef’s aprons that don’t just protect from turkey grease, they show your extended family you are a serious cook – the sort of person who gets their sprouts recipe from Ottolenghi and doesn’t baulk at a large number of French verbs in the method section of a cookbook. Tellingly, my husband has requested one of these for Christmas.

As for what’s underneath – if you’re wearing an apron, something reasonably fitted on your top half is likely to work best. There is a reason (sexism aside) why women in the ‘50s were often photographed in their pinnies, and it’s that the hourglass shaped dresses of the era worked perfectly with a tight waist tie. This Me+Em design is both festive and flattering, and can be worn with a cardigan on top or jazzed up with some gold earrings.

Not that I need to worry about any of this as, for the first time ever, I’ll be spending Christmas with my family in Paris. We will be going to a restaurant on the 25th – and, to the relief of diners everywhere, I won’t be donning an apron or serving a single piece of food.

Six stylish pinnies

Pinnies
Pinnies

Left to right: Witloft leather apron, £129, boroughkitchen.com; Toile de Jouy apron, £32, mrsalice.com; Holly berry apron, £24, sophieallport.com 

Pinnies
Pinnies

Left to right: Green lucky Milly apron, £350, dior.com; Roses apron, £18, cathkidston.com; Cotton apron, £65, toa.st 

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the li

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • String of turnovers dooms Bucs, allows Bengals to rally

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers led by two touchdowns at halftime and appeared poised to grab a two-game lead in the woeful NFC South. But a second-half meltdown saw AFC North-leading Cincinnati storm back for a 34-23 victory on Sunday. At 6-8, the Bucs are the lone team in their division with a chance to finish the regular season with a winning record. Carolina, Atlanta and New Orleans — all 5-9 — remain in the hunt for the division title and a playoff berth. After playing at Arizon

  • Batherson helps Sens beat Red Wings 6-3 for 4th straight win

    DETROIT (AP) — Drake Batherson had two goals, Claude Giroux snapped a third-period tie and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Saturday for their fourth consecutive victory. Thomas Chabot, Tyler Motte and Austin Watson also scored for the Senators, who improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games. Alex DeBrincat had three assists for the second consecutive game while extending his point streak to eight in a row. Brady Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot made 29 saves. Ot

  • Canadian short track relay teams skate onto podium at Kazakhstan World Cup

    The Canadian short track relay teams both landed on the podium at the World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday. The men's team of William Dandjinou, Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun, and Jordan Pierre-Gilles won gold in the 5,000-metre relay. The Canadians finished in a time of six minutes 54.91 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands (6:54.935) and Japan (6:55.648). WATCH | Canadian men strike relay gold: "The team is really happy with today's results, it gives us a lot of confidence for the last ha

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Zuccarello has hat trick, Wild beat Blackhawks 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello had three goals and an assist, and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots as the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists, and Sam Steel added two assists as Minnesota’s top line continued its high-scoring ways. The trio has combined for 19 goals since the 24-year-old Steel was first matched with Kaprizov and Zuccarello on the top line 13 games ago. The Wild are 10-3

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season