Yes, you can look hot in an apron – these six stylish pinnies prove it

Melissa Twigg and Jeremy Langmead - Sarah Brick

If you’re not a great multi tasker, the number of plates you have to keep spinning as a host on Christmas Day can be anxiety-inducing. Entertaining your guests with chit chat and champagne whilst cooking takes a Herculean effort, and achieving all this with a sense of decorum and a party outfit ready under the apron (there won’t be time to change) – seems one task too many.

After all, your clothing needs to enable you to function in the kitchen until the turkey is on the table and then instantly appear smart and stain-free as you take your seat. So what are your options?

Jeremy

“The apron keeps the rest of your outfit party-ready”

Over the years, I’ve tried many sartorial approaches. When my children were younger, and their mother and I had separated, we amicably lived only a few doors apart on the same street. She would host Christmas in the family home, but due to limited kitchen space, the roast potatoes and many of the vegetables would be cooked in my kitchen.

I would spend an hour before the food was served running between the two buildings cradling steaming vegetables and balancing roast potatoes swimming in piping hot goose fat. If someone saw me dashing along the pavement, metal trays in hand, I looked like the Grinch who stole Christmas. Long before athleisure was a thing, my Christmas Day outfit would be jogging bottoms, T-shirt, trainers and a very stained apron.

Jeremy Langmead - Sarah Brick

Jeremy wears: Roll neck jumper, from £325, Thom Sweeney; Wool trousers, £445, Thom Sweeney; Cotton canvas apron, £65, Toast; Linen apron, £40, The Linen Works; Shoes Jeremy’s own

Thankfully, the family kitchen was enlarged. I was able to help prepare the Christmas lunch in the same venue it would be served in. I could upgrade from gym clothes to something a little more appropriate to the occasion. For a few years, we dabbled with “novelty” dressing for Christmas Day.

We all wore onesies in 2011, which we thought was hilarious for about 40 minutes and then felt a bit scratchy. The following year I found a black cooking apron adorned with dozens of real golden bells, but soon the fact that I sounded like Tinkerbell each time I reached for the fridge began to pall. The problem with novelty dressing is that the novelty soon wears off.

Story continues

The truth is that the most decorative part of the festivities should be the dining table and the Christmas tree; keep the jokes off your clothes and in your crackers. So each year I now opt for a large, pressed canvas cooking apron in a muted colour worn over an outfit that I’m happy to be seen in for the rest of the day.

Jeremy opts for an apron in a muted colour worn over an outfit that he's happy to wear all day long - Sarah Brick

The apron does what it’s supposed to and keeps the rest of your outfit party-ready. I’d advise wearing dark-coloured trousers as it’s your waist and lower half that tend to be most susceptible to spillages, and wear hard shoes not trainers: I can tell you from experience that a pair of brogues, not Nikes, will be your saviour if an 18-pound turkey falls straight from the oven onto your feet.

If you are particular about your clothes (I’m afraid it’s my job to be), then a few other observations: since aprons tend to be a bit shapeless you will look better if you wear something more tailored underneath: slim trousers and a fitted top half will look more flattering. And, unless your kitchen is unbearably hot, opt for a rollneck sweater (with T-shirt underneath) rather than a cotton shirt.

This will hide a multitude of sins (and chins); keep its shape better, and the simplicity of the rollneck will counterbalance the apron’s unflattering bib design that visually appears to cut your torso in two. If this all sounds too exhausting, then just try and ensure you’re a guest and not the host for Christmas lunch.

Melissa Twigg and Jeremy Langmead - Sarah Brick

Table Setting: Red wine glasses, £50, John Lewis; Champagne glasses, £40, The White Company; Reusable crackers, £45, Wolf & Badger; Oven gloves, £74, Wolf & Badger; Christmas pudding and wine, Fortnum and Mason; Candle sticks, £38, Issy Granger; Candles, £26, Issy Granger; Pan, £90, Our Place

Melissa

“A busy pattern will hide all but the worst gravy stains”

Melissa Twigg - Sarah Brick

Melissa wears: Velour cord dress, £225, Me + Em; Cotton apron, £95, La Double J; Toile apron, £32, Mrs Alice; Shoes Melissa’s own

I was, without exception, a dreadful waitress in my youth. I muddled up orders, forgot the specials and never learned how to carry more than two plates at once. Happily, the bulk of my restaurant career took place in Paris – a city where bad service was all but expected – and my fellow sub-par waitresses quickly taught me that in France looking good was more likely to get you a tip than bringing out the food on time.

Their number one lesson? Make sure the bulky black one-size-fits-all aprons we had to wear were folded in on themselves and tied at the waist rather than around the hips.

Fifteen years on and I can no longer fit into the navy blue shorts that inspired the most generous tips. I do, however, still think that tying an apron tightly – thereby creating a waist and showing a bit more of whatever it is you’re wearing underneath – is the best chance you have of not looking like a frazzled Incredible Hulk in the inevitable Christmas Day photographs. If the strings are long enough, try looping them around your body a couple of times and tying a bow at the front.

As for the apron itself – the grease splattered piece of cotton that gets dragged out to make spaghetti Bolognese won’t cut it on the 25th, particularly if you plan on darting between the stove and drinks around the Christmas tree.

Equally, the fantasy apron (designer brand, frilly ties, sweetheart neckline) that we like to imagine ourselves wearing while we cook – with a glass of champagne and an Instagram-worthy country kitchen in the background – feels mildly terrifying when you have five pots on the go.

Personally, I think a colourful print design in cotton is ideal for anyone, as it strikes a perfect balance between prettiness and practicality (and washability), and a busy pattern will hide all but the worst gravy stains.

Strike the balance of stylish yet practical with a patterned apron - Sarah Brick

Then, of course, there are utilitarian chef’s aprons that don’t just protect from turkey grease, they show your extended family you are a serious cook – the sort of person who gets their sprouts recipe from Ottolenghi and doesn’t baulk at a large number of French verbs in the method section of a cookbook. Tellingly, my husband has requested one of these for Christmas.

As for what’s underneath – if you’re wearing an apron, something reasonably fitted on your top half is likely to work best. There is a reason (sexism aside) why women in the ‘50s were often photographed in their pinnies, and it’s that the hourglass shaped dresses of the era worked perfectly with a tight waist tie. This Me+Em design is both festive and flattering, and can be worn with a cardigan on top or jazzed up with some gold earrings.

Not that I need to worry about any of this as, for the first time ever, I’ll be spending Christmas with my family in Paris. We will be going to a restaurant on the 25th – and, to the relief of diners everywhere, I won’t be donning an apron or serving a single piece of food.

Six stylish pinnies

Pinnies

Left to right: Witloft leather apron, £129, boroughkitchen.com; Toile de Jouy apron, £32, mrsalice.com; Holly berry apron, £24, sophieallport.com

Pinnies

Left to right: Green lucky Milly apron, £350, dior.com; Roses apron, £18, cathkidston.com; Cotton apron, £65, toa.st