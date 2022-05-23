Yes, Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Related To Arnold Schwarzenegger

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images
Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images


It's been a joyous week for Chris Pratt, 42, and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32. The happy couple announced on social media in a joint statement on Sunday that they welcomed their second daughter into the world over the weekend.

Katherine posted a photo on Instagram of a grey background designed with a pink bow that says "Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt." It also showed the date at the bottom, revealing that their baby arrived earth-side on Saturday.

Katherine captioned the post, "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. We feel beyond blessed and grateful.
Love, Katherine and Chris."

Many fans and fellow celebs flooded the comments sections congratulating the couple, with one user saying, "ah YAY, I am so happy for you all!! what a gift 💝." Another added, "So excited for the entire family! Welcome, Eloise! 💕💫." A third chimed, "Obsessed with the name Eloise omg so happy for you 😭💖💖💖💖💖."

Since the big news dropped, many Chris Pratt fans have been curious to know more about his wife and their family. Read on for all the details so far.

Chris and Katherine met at church.

In a 2019 interview with Extra, Chris revealed that they first met at church. “It was a lot of kismet, and a lot of connections, but that was where we met,” he said.

The couple started dating in 2018, just one year after Chris and his ex-wife Anna Farris announced they’d be getting a divorce. Then in 2019, Chris and Katherine got engaged and walked down the aisle six months later.

They've been married for three years.

Katherine and Chris have been super smitten with each other since they tied the knot in June of 2019. They had an intimate wedding with about 60 guests and reportedly spent their honeymoon in Hawaii and used the trip as an opportunity to celebrate Chris' 40th birthday, per US Weekly.

In an Instagram post celebrating their big day, Chris wrote, "Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families, and those we love." he continued, "This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

They have two kids together.

Chris and Katherine had their first daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt in 2020 and she is currently one year old. With Eloise, the family is now a team of four.

While this is Katherine's second child, Chris has a third child who he had with Anna. The two had their now nine-year-old son, Jack Pratt, in 2012.

Based on a previous interview he did with Entertainment Tonight, more kids may be on the horizon. “The future? Oh. Lots of kids,” said Chris. “Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life...I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

Katherine is the oldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Photo credit: Phillip Faraone - Getty Images
Photo credit: Phillip Faraone - Getty Images

Katherine's parents are political and Hollywood royalty. Her mom is author and journalist Maria Shriver, who is part of the Kennedy family. Maria's uncle was former president John F. Kennedy. And Katherine's dad is Arnold Schwarzenegger a.k.a The Terminator a.k.a. former governor of California.

Katherine is the oldest of Arnold's five children. Her siblings include Christopher, Christina, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Joseph Baena, who Arnold had with a former housekeeper.

She's an author and podcast host.

If you didn't already know, Katherine does a lot. She's the author of three books: Rock What You’ve Got (a New York Times bestseller), I just Graduated…Now What?, Maverick and Me, and The Gift of Forgiveness. She also hosts an IG live series called BDA (Before During & After) Baby, where she talks about all the stages of early motherhood.

She hosts a podcast on Headspace Radio, and serves as an Ambassador for Best Friends Animal Society, ASPCA, and Special Olympics...the list goes on, and I honestly have no clue how she does it all.

