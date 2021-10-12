Yes, Jean Skirts Are Back — Here Are 7 Fresh Outfits to Try Right Now

Denim Skirt

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Not unlike plaid and chunky knits, a good pair of jeans is considered one of fall's key wardrobe staples. But if florals for spring isn't considered groundbreaking, then neither is denim for autumn — unless of course, you opt to switch things up and step away from the basics. For instance, along with adding high-waisted mom cuts and carpenter-style dad pants to your seasonal mix, jean skirt outfits that boast a '90s flair are also encouraged for 2021.

Though, here's a fun fact: while '90s babies tend to claim the denim skirt as their own, these bottoms originally rose to popularity back in the 1970s thanks to the rise of hippie fashion. Jean skirts later saw a resurgence in the '90s and early aughts, and now, in 2021, are experiencing a second renaissance.

RELATED: Cropped Cardigans, Knee-High Socks, and 7 More '90s Trends That Will Be Big For Fall

Whether you're fully giving into the resurrection of grunge, tapping into your groovy side, or attempting to put a modern spin on the garments of yesteryear, there's plenty of jean skirt outfit inspiration to go around. Here are some of our favorite ways to wear this piece, ahead.

With All Black

Jean Skirt Outfits

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Sweater weather just happens to overlap with spooky season, and FYI, you can absolutely channel all the witchy vibes with a denim skirt. Pair a distressed mini with a black turtleneck, chunky sweater, or even an oversized blazer, then add over-the-knee or chunky combat boots. Accessories, such as a large wide-brimmed hat or a quilted bag, will allow you to add a personal twist.

With A Statement Top

Jean Skirt Outfits

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Depending on where you reside, fall might not feel so cozy just yet (if ever). If forecasted temperatures are still pretty high, pair your jean skirt with a statement top. Think tanks with ruffled sleeves, a crop top with fringe detailing, or even a tee with a bold print or graphic. Denim acts as a kind of neutral, letting your top half be the central focus of your ensemble.

Story continues

RELATED: The Controversial Graphic Tee Trend Is Back, and It Feels Like It's 2002

Add a Touch of Leather

Jean Skirt Outfits

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Denim skirts were once considered ultra-feminine in the mid-'90s and early aughts (cue flashbacks to Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time" album cover). However, if you're looking to add a touch of toughness, pops of leather should do the trick. Focus on the extras here: leather jackets and boots, even headbands and belts. And if you really want to evolve the elementary staple, pairing a pleated version with a Bridgerton-style corset will make the mini feel more grown-up.

Make It Formal with a Maxi

Jean Skirt Outfits

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Jean skirts are generally worn casually, but you can dress them up. Opt for a maxi or midi over the classic mini length, then accessorize accordingly. Think strappy heels or pumps, chandelier earrings, or layers of necklaces. As far as a top, try a smoothing bodysuit or something more form-fitting in order to contrast the bulkier bottom. If it's deep into autumn, opt for longer puff sleeves, or simply layer with a shrug or micro cardigan for warmth.

Do Denim On Denim

Jean Skirt Outfits

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Like cutouts and peek-a-boo socks, the denim on denim look is an acquired taste. To make it more wearable, focus on breaking up the monochromatic ensemble with eye-catching embellishments and different washes, or mix things up with plain or graphic tee, statement boots, and colorful accessories.

RELATED: This One Colorful Switch Will Make Your Old Fall Outfits Look Brand New

Add a Cozy Element

Jean Skirt Outfits

'Tis the season to be cozy, so add a comfy contrast to your jean skirt with the addition of a knit or even a sweatshirt. Tuck in your chunky fave or style a cropped option with a high-waisted bottom. You can emphasize the lax look with shearling flats (we're currently obsessed with this pair from TKEES) or keep things simple with white sneakers.

Styled with a Fitted Top

Jean Skirt Outfits

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Fitted shirts and denim skirts go together like oversized sweaters and skinny jeans. This is because items such as bodysuits and cotton turtlenecks strike the perfect balance of body contouring and bulk. Plus, since these pieces are considered basics, you can also utilize your minimalistic ensemble as a canvas to experiment with autumn's other booming trends, working in utility jackets instead of cardigans and cowboy boots instead of combat boots.