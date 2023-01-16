Yes, Hair Botox Is a Thing

But it's not what you think it is.

When the word "Botox" comes up in conversation, it's most likely in the context of anti-aging skin care. The neurotoxin is famously known for reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, so when it's spoken about outside that context, it can raise some eyebrows.

Of course, Botox has a slew of other health benefits too, such as reducing migraines and TMJ-related pain. However, most recently, "hair Botox" has entered the conversation and thrown people off balance. Botox, for hair? What could that possibly mean and how could hair actually benefit from neurotoxin injections?

We had many questions about the treatment — starting with what it even is. So, we tapped a celebrity hairstylist knowledgeable in the topic and asked her to break down everything there is to know about hair Botox. From what the treatment entails, who it benefits, what the potential side effects are, and more, keep scrolling.



What Is Hair Botox?

While traditional Botox involves injecting a neurotoxin into the skin, hair Botox is something completely different. "A hair Botox is a deep conditioning treatment, typically protein based, to strengthen, smooth, and fill in damaged sites on hair to make hair appear healthier and shinier," shares Kevin Murphy's North America Style Master, Sarah Lund. Furthermore, she says the it's suitable for all hair types and textures.

What are the benefits of hair Botox?

As Lund mentioned above, hair Botox is a reparative treatment with several hair health benefits.

"Because this treatment is protein-based, you can expect hair that is smoother with less frizz as well has a greater shine," she says. "In addition to being healthier and [more] moisturized, one of the biggest benefits is the added strength — your hair will be less prone to damage and breakage."

Are there side effects of getting hair Botox?

As with most hair treatments, Lund says there aren't any serious side effects to worry about as long as you go to a qualified professional. (You wouldn't DIY a keratin treatment or dye your hair platinum at home, and you should follow the same principle with this as well.)

"You want to be sure that you are receiving a treatment with the best quality products as this will ensure that you are getting the most out of your treatment and that you are targeting your specific hair issues.," explains Lund. "This is a service that I do recommend from a professional, as hairdressers are trained to create a customized treatment plan specific to your hair needs."

How to know if you should get hair Botox:

Lund says that if you struggle with dryness, breakage, frizz, or brittle hair, then it could benefit from a hair Botox treatment. "It is also a great way to be sure you maintain the health and integrity of your hair as seasons change," she adds.

However, if you are going to spend the time and money on getting this treatment, she stresses the importance of proper maintenance. For the best and longest-lasting results, Lund recommends steering clear of shampoos with sulfates as they "can easily strip the benefits and using high quality products to support the treatment in between salon visits."





