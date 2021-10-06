Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop just launched a supplement to boost female libido

Photo credit: Rachel Murray - Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow has launched a sexual health supplement that’s designed to "support women’s sexual desire, arousal, and mood".

The entrepreneur’s wellness brand Goop recently launched the supplement, which is aptly named DTF - the acronym for the phrase "down to f*ck".

"It’s not just about sex: it’s about supporting our pursuit of more pleasure, more often," the company says of the supplement’s name. "And yes, we chose to name it DTF. It can be a joke we share."

According to the website’s description of the supplements, the company’s science and research team have created them as part of its "sexual-wellness toolkit" and claims they will tackle "some of those common physiological roadblocks to desire".

As for the supplement’s ingredients, Libifem® fenugreek extract is listed, which the company says "was clinically shown to support healthy sexual arousal and desire in women". It also contains shatavari ("a traditional female health adaptogen", according to Goop) and saffron (which is said to be a "mood support").

"Clinical studies on the ingredients found in DTF involved participants who used the ingredients daily for at least eight weeks," a statement on the Goop website reads. "Individual results will vary — consistency is key."

It’s worth noting, however, that Goop says its statements haven’t been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and that the supplement is not "intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease".

The effect of libido supplements has long been contested in the medical world.

According to Dr Shalini Andrews, a consultant and British Association of Sexual Health & HIV (BASHH) board member, there is "no good quality scientific evidence that supplements work in improving sexual desire in women. There are no supplements licensed for use."

As for why people experience low sexual desire, Dr Andrews says biological causes such as menopause, hormonal abnormalities (such as low testosterone levels and the side-effect of medication used to treat other conditions such as depression or hypertension) may come into play, as do psychological reasons, social and interpersonal factors.

As a result, individuals experiencing low sexual desire are advised to see their doctor in the first instance to discuss the matter. "Almost all those who experience these symptoms will benefit from seeing a sex therapist in addition to a doctor, although availability of this service may be limited," Dr Andrews adds.

As for Goop's supplements, they cost £40 ($55.00), are vegan (made without hormones, GMOs, gluten or soy) and are advised to be taken twice a day for at least two months.

Paltrow shared the news of the product launch on her Instagram account over the weekend, writing: "Everyday stress and anxiety, hormonal changes, exhaustion, age… these can impact our libido and sexual health."

"So yes, we (with our science and research team) created a supplement that REALLY helps and, yes, we called it DTF. Because, you know, we’re @goop."

Several high-profile celebrities and some of the actor’s close friends commented on the star’s post.

"Clearly I need this supplement because I had to really think about DTF, [sic]" wrote fitness guru Tracy Anderson, while Paris Hilton commented on the post with fire emojis.

Goop has become famous over the years for its rather unusual products, including vagina eggs and a candle named 'This Smells Like My Vagina'.

