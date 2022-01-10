Golden Globes 2022: Who won awards at the untelevised, controversy-plagued show?

See which stars and films won at the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards.

If a typically major awards show happens, but it's not televised or live-streamed, no stars attend and few people even know about it – does it really happen?

The 2022 Golden Globes at least answered that philosophical question Sunday. The controversy-plagued, retooled Hollywood Foreign Press Association threw a subdued version of the awards show at its famed home, Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton hotel. This year the show happened behind closed doors, without any famous faces or press invited after NBC pulled the plug on airing the show in May.

With few witnesses on the ground, the official @goldenglobes Twitter account revealed the winners in real time.

NBC's decision came amid HFPA blowback following a February Los Angeles Times report that the 87-person voting body had no Black members and permitted questionable ethical practices.

The HFPA unveiled a slew of reforms, including new codes and bylaws, in October while inducting 21 new voters as its "most diverse class to date." In December, the HFPA marched on without the support of major Hollywood institutions, announcing the 2022 nominees that featured the "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast" leading the pack. Few Globes nominees acknowledged the nods in public.

As the tweets rolled in Sunday night, Netflix's "The Power of the Dog" and Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" proved to be the big movie winners, each with three major awards.

"Power of the Dog" pulled in the award for best drama, best director for Jane Campion​​​​​​, and best supporting actor for Kodi Smit-Mcphee.

"West Side Story" won best movie (comedy or musical), best actress for Rachel Zegler, and best supporting actress for Ariana De Bose.

While response on social media was muted, a handful of celebrities acknowledged their awards. Nicole Kidman posted on her Instagram Stories about winning best actress for playing Lucille Ball in "Being the Ricardos."

"Thank you for the acknowledgement!" Kidman wrote. "Lucille, this is for you and all the other incredible women nominated."

Zegler noted her quick rise. "I got cast as María in 'West Side Story' on 1/9/19. and I just won a Golden Globe for that same performance, on 1/9/22. Life is very strange," she tweeted late Sunday.

Debose, who plays Anita in "West Side Story," addressed the HFPA while giving thanks. "There is still work to be done," the actress wrote. "But when you’ve worked so hard on a project- infused with blood, sweat, tears and love- having the work seen and acknowledged is always going to be special. Thank you."

On the TV side, HBO's "Succession" led awards by snagging best drama, along with acting honors for Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook.

"Pose" star Michaela Jae Rodriguez became the first trans woman to win a Globe, taking best lead actress in a drama series.

"To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!! @goldenglobes," Rodriguez posted on Instagram.

Additionally, "Squid Game" star O Yeong-su was the first South Korean actor to win a Globe for best supporting actor.

Here's the full list of winners from the 2022 Golden Globes:

Maria (Rachel Zegler, left) meets Tony (Ansel Elgort) at a dance in "West Side Story."

MOVIES

Best Movie – Drama

"The Power of the Dog"

Best Movie – Musical or Comedy

"West Side Story"

Best Movie Director

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Best Movie Actress – Drama

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Best Movie Actor – Drama

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Best Movie Actress – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Zegler, "West Side Story"

Best Movie Actor – Musical or Comedy

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom"

Best Movie Supporting Actor

Kodi Smit-Mcphee, "The Power of the Dog"

Supporting actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee in "The Power of the Dog"

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana De Bose, "West Side Story"

Best Motion Picture – Animated

"Encanto," Disney

Best Movie Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Best Movie – Non-English Language

"Drive My Car," Japan

Best Movie Song

"No Time To Die," Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best Movie Score

Hans Zimmer, "Dune"

TELEVISION

Best TV Series – Drama

"Succession"

Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy

"Hacks"

Best TV Actor – Drama Series

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Best TV Actress – Drama Series

Michaela Jae, "Pose"

Best TV Actor – Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Best TV Actress – Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Best TV Supporting Actress

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Best TV Supporting Actor

O Yeong-su, "Squid Games"

Best Actor – TV limited series

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Best Actress – TV Limited Series

Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"

Best Limited TV Series

"The Underground Railroad"

