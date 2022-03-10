Yes, gas prices are soaring. But it's a necessary sacrifice for Americans to stop tyranny.

David Rothkopf
As we enter the “energy war” phase of the global crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Americans will be asked to make greater sacrifices and the government will be required to do more to maintain the political will needed to defeat Vladimir Putin and support Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

President Joe Biden took important steps toward that goal Tuesday when he announced the United States would, like a number of allies, stop buying Russian energy products.

He described why he was taking the step and the measures his administration would take to reduce the harm done to American consumers. He also resonantly noted that when people are asked to pay more at the pump, they should see it as dealing with “Putin's price hike.”

Russia is attacking freedom

The president’s arguments were well-framed and crisply made. But as the war likely drags on, it also will be necessary that Biden, his Cabinet and, if they are fair-minded and have the nation's interests at heart, his opponents continue to rally the public to make sacrifices against Russia.

As of March 8, 2022, the average national price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.17, according to AAA. The previous high was $4.11 in 2008.

That will include measures to make price hikes more tolerable for the most economically vulnerable Americans.

Our leaders must drive home the point that Russia has not just attacked Ukraine. Russia is attacking democracy, attacking freedom and attacking the international order so many Americans have fought to defend.

If Russia goes unchecked, the consequences will be enormous. NATO countries that Putin has targeted as part of his twisted vision of a Russian empire will be next. Not only are they allies, but should he threaten them, we will be obligated to defend them.

Not only will that put the members of the American military at risk, it will raise the possibility of nuclear conflict. It will put the whole world at risk. Our leaders need to make this clear. The fight for Ukraine is not a fight for some distant place and people.

Ukrainians are fighting for America

It is, for us, our values, for what we hold dear. History has shown that if we fail to stand up to aggressors, catastrophe is the inevitable result. Further, it must be repeated, while the sacrifices we will be forced to make may be a hardship for many, they will be relatively small ones compared with the burdens being borne by the men, women and children of Ukraine in this battle. And while they fight for their country, they are also fighting for us.

A rally outside the White House on March 6, 2022, to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Further, our allies in Europe are more dependent on Russian oil and gas and business with Russia than we are. Their countries might have to care for as many as 5 million refugees. Their countries are where the next fight will take place. Their countries are bearing an even greater cost for aiding and defending Ukraine.

Our leaders must communicate clearly and simply that for Putin, curtailing energy supplies to the West is a weapon. He expects us not to have the will or the resolve to accept the burdens that this situation requires of us.

But he is underestimating America's ability to lead and our alliance's ability to be unified and to stand firm.

He does not believe we can remain united. He believes the political divisiveness in the United States that he cultivated will weaken us.

Making a clear call on Russia's threat

Our leaders must make a clear call for unity. This is a moment we should rise above politics. We cannot expect the most selfish and shortsighted of politicians or media commentators to do so.

But Biden and his team, who have handled this crisis so masterfully so far, must reach out to reasonable voices from the other party and seek the kind of support and spirit of common interests that have served us so well in moments like this in the past.

The administration must use all the tools at its disposal to minimize the sting of sacrifice at home, seeking new sources of oil and gas, promoting greater energy diversity, and perhaps creating tax breaks and incentives to help consumers through this time.

Now is a moment to step up, to make the modest sacrifices being asked of us, to be prepared to make them for as long as it takes to turn back the monster in the Kremlin, restore security to Europe and bring justice to the brave people of Ukraine.

While our leaders have a role to play here, so do each of us. Let's make it our shared goal to accept the responsibility this moment demands of us and set this debate above the normal political brawling so common in public life today.

David Rothkopf is a member of the USA TODAY Board of Contributors, host of "Deep State Radio," and CEO of TRG Media and podcasting company specializing in public policy issues. Follow him on Twitter: @djrothkopf

