Yes he has Davante Adams, but does Raiders’ Derek Carr say it’s his best WR group ever?

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said it’s too early to tell if this is the best wide receiver group he’s had in his first nine seasons in the NFL — even with the addition of the best target he’s ever had in All Pro Davante Adams.

Back in 2016, the Raiders had a pretty good collection, too. That group included Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, who each notched over 1,000 yards in receptions. There was also Seth Roberts, who finished with 397 yards and five touchdowns.

The combination of Carr and those pass-catchers helped the Raiders get back to the postseason for the first time since 2002.

This year, the wide receiver corps is headed by Adams and Hunter Renfrow, with Mack Hollins, Demarcus Robinson, Tyron Johnson and Keelan Cole playing complementary roles.

Not a single snap has been played, but Hollins, Robinson, Johnson and Cole figure to see some decent playing time Thursday when the Raiders open the preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

More clarity within the position will come a week later after the second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“We’ll see,” Carr said Saturday. “On paper it looks great and exciting. I get that. I was excited for everyone that we’ve added. We’ve got to prove that. It’s an exciting time from where we go out to practice and can roll guys in and play at a high level, but practice and games are two different things. I’m cautiously optimistic.”

It’s unknown if Carr will see a series against the Jaguars, but he’s shown what it’s like to pair up with Adams during training camp, firing off a pass that was caught by the receiver through a tight window in one recent session.

It was a flashback to their days at Fresno State, where they set numerous records.

Story continues

Carr has seen what Renfrow can do in the three seasons they’ve been together. Renfrow topped 1,000 yards last season for the first time in his young career.

Hollins had four touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins last season, while Robinson saw the end zone three times in 2021 for rival Kansas City Chiefs.

Johnson, nicknamed T-Billy (his mom’s last name is Billy), has shown ability and promise. He had three touchdowns for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 before joining the Raiders last season.

Cole played his first four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and had 12 touchdowns. He joined the New York Jets last season and had 449 receiving yards and one TD.

Carr says he will always be optimistic about the future, even if taking it day by day.

“Keep enjoying the process,” he said. “Keep enjoying getting better with each receiver and see where that takes us.”