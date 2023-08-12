Yes, Dürer was self-obsessed – but it made him a peculiar genius

Jesus Among the Doctors (1506, detail) by Albrecht Dürer - Alamy

“No other artist of the day begins to compare,” writes David Ekserdjian, “in terms of the obsessive interest he displays in himself, his own biography… and his surroundings.” This is the artist who painted four self-portraits in an age where most artists didn’t even make one; the artist who inserted himself into religious scenes and altarpieces; the artist who immortalised his own family in his works, kept autobiographical records of his life, and developed a monogram to mark his creations.

The eponymous subject of Ekserdjian’s deft, illuminating study is Albrecht Dürer: the German Renaissance artist who revolutionised print-making, drawing and religious painting. For Ekserdjian, a professor of art history at the University of Leicester and a former trustee of the National Gallery, Dürer’s genius was particular and unprecedented.

He brought Renaissance “self-fashioning” to the north; his work, from his painfully detailed naked self-portrait (“the first true genital portrait of any kind”) to a drawing he sent to a doctor saying “the place where it hurts is where the yellow spot is”, makes Dürer “the first visual artist in whose oeuvre both art and autobiography are indissolubly linked”.

Ekserdjian’s argument is convincing, and makes for a through-line in an unusually accessible treatment of Dürer’s life and art. Ekserdjian’s style is broadly light-footed, with only the occasional patch of dry prose: though he’s an academic himself, he’s unsentimental about many of the existing debates.

You may believe, for instance, that the artist’s marriage was unhappy – a claim often based on some banter in Dürer’s private letters – but Ekserdjian says there “is no reason to believe such a presumption”. Instead, he tells us, “drawings can be evidence”. He directs our attention to a number of depictions of Agnes Dürer, including one “entrancingly intimate” ink drawing, in which she’s deep in contemplation.

A nude self-portrait by Dürer (c1509) - Olaf Mokansky

Ekserdjian prefers art to be evidence, too, when weighing in on the long-standing debate about when Dürer made his first visit to Italy (an essential journey for any young artist in the period), and how far south in the country he travelled. Some academics have argued that Dürer didn’t make the journey before 1500, or if he did, he only went as far as Venice.

Ekserdijan, again, tells us to trust our eyes: look at “the evidence in the form of borrowings” from other works of art. Without visiting Florence and Rome in the mid-1490s, how else could he have copied from paintings by the Florentine painter Lorenzo di Credi, or the “ancient sculpture” of the Eternal City? With nicely caustic wit, Ekserdjian skewers those historians who seem “intensely reluctant to accept the notion of artists travelling without… their permission”.

Where this book really sings, though, is when Ekserdjian delves into the detail of Dürer’s work, from his peerless studies of birds, beasts and family members – and his ground-breaking use of nude models both male and female – to his innovations in printmaking and how he was able to “capture a person’s body and… soul” in his portraits. We’re given a study in Dürer’s singularity: his “firsts” in art, from depictions of female armpit hair to the earliest known depiction of a named black subject by a European artist. By the end, it’s hard not to agree with Ekserdjian’s estimate: Dürer really was a “many-sided genius”.

