Yes, Columbia will have a celebration for the Gamecocks. A parade? Here’s what we know

The South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team won their second national title Sunday night. Now fans are hoping to celebrate with a parade down Main Street.

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann said his office is organizing a “celebration” for the team, but it’s not yet clear what that celebration will look like.

“Congrats to Coach Staley and the South Carolina Women’s Basketball team,” Rickenmann said Monday. “We’re already working on a celebration for the Lady Gamecocks. They may be running short on trophy space over on campus.”

The celebration won’t be immediate — so don’t plan on marching down Main Street first thing Monday. A spokesperson for Rickenman said whatever they decide on won’t happen Monday.

In the meantime, fans can welcome the team back to Colonial Life Arena on Monday afternoon. A program recognizing the team will be held at about 2:30 p.m. outside the main entrance of the arena, with comments from USC President Harris Pastides, athletics director Ray Tanner and winning head coach Dawn Staley. There will be road closures in the area, and fans can park in the Discovery Garage at 821 Park St.

Shortly after the buzzer rang on the Gamecocks’ 64-49 game, fans started asking the Columbia mayor for a parade.

“Hello @Colamayor, we will need a parade for @GamecockWBB right down Main Street, sir,” wrote fan (and The State reporter) Chris Trainor on Twitter after the game.

“Working on it!” responded Rickenmann.

The city held a parade down Main Street in 2017, the last time the women’s team won a national title.