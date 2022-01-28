Yes, you need to be cleaning your washing machine — and this is the easiest way to do it

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you've recently found yourself watching more deep-cleaning videos on YouTube or TikTok than ever before, you're not alone. These clips are like the new form of ASMR videos. There's something just so satisfying about watching something so dusty, filthy or grimy become almost like new.

In your latest TikTok scrolling session, you may have seen some people cleaning out their washing machines. While there are several different tricks TikTokers use to clean out their washing machines (you can use a mix of different cleaning supplies or try the dish soap packet hack), there's one product that's specifically made for the daunting task.

The Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner is the only thing you need to thoroughly clean out your washing machine so you're not reusing dirty water during each laundry load.

Using too much detergent can be one of the biggest factors of buildup in your washing machine, but your washer is also subject to excess dirt, grease, lint, water minerals and fabric softener soils. To get rid of any odor-causing residue in your machine, use one tab monthly (or every 30 wash cycles) for best results.

To start the cleaning process, be sure no clothing is in the washer. Then, place the tab inside the washer tub (not in the detergent dispenser), and select the clean washer cycle. If your machine doesn't have this option, you can select a normal or heavy cycle — just be sure to select hot water. After the cycle ends, remove any remaining residue with a paper towel.

If you're not yet using this Affresh cleaner on a regular basis, it's a must-have — more than 150,000 shoppers on Amazon now swear by this game-changing cleaning product.

One shopper, who mentioned they live in an apartment with "terrible maintenance," says that after having their washer replaced, the replacement ended up being dirty.

"I tried running a hot water wash, which helped a little. Bleach was some help too. Vinegar didn't seem to do much," the reviewer said. "Affresh fixed the mess. I got the tablets and the wipes and between the two, succeeded in getting rid of the gunk. So if you've got a college boy-level of disgusting going on in your washer, this will do the trick."

If you're seeing mold or smelling a mildew-like smell, it might be time to clean out your washer.

"My washer was stinking and really had a mold smell to it," another shopper said. "I purchased the Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner for my front loader washer. Honestly, I was skeptical about it working, but it worked so much. Afterwards, I noticed the moldy smell was gone and my washer was so much cleaner."

Say goodbye to procrastinating this item on your cleaning to-do list. Affresh makes it easy.

