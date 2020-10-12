Yes, you should be cleaning your phone – here's how

From Netdoctor

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, you might not have thought all that much about the cleanliness of your phone. But now, with concerns over the spread of the virus at the forefront of everyone’s mind, you could be wondering just how clean your phone really is.

With experts claiming the virus responsible for COVID-19, SARS-Cov-2, may last on glass surfaces, such as phone screens, from between a few days to up to 28 days (in laboratory conditions), most of us are wondering how to clean our phone properly to get rid of germs.

We spoke with the experts, to find out how likely it is your phone is harbouring harmful bacteria and viruses, plus how to clean it safely without causing damage.

Do mobile phones harbour viruses and bacteria?

Unfortunately, not only can your phone harbour both viruses and bacteria on its surface, it’s actually a top culprit when it comes to germs.

‘Mobile phones are among the worst offenders for harbouring germs, as they are perhaps the most frequently handled item we own,’ reveals James Milnes, germ expert and managing director of surface sanitiser brand, Zoono. ‘We have conducted experiments to show just how much bacteria lives on the average mobile phone, with shocking results. Using an ATP device, we can monitor the cleanliness of the phone surface, and the ATP rating then tells us whether the surface has an abundance of bacteria, viruses or any other microorganisms that may cause illness.

‘A reading below 100 is safe. Anything above 300 is contaminated, while readings above 500 are highly contaminated. Our research reveals that most mobile phones that are not cleaned regularly will show a reading of between 500 and 600.’

What’s more, women’s phones tend to fare worse in the cleanliness stakes.

‘Interestingly, mobile phones belonging to women are often much more contaminated than those belonging to men,’ says Milnes. ‘This is likely due to the fact that women often wear make-up, which is then transferred onto the phone through their hands or face, which in turn harbours pathogens.’

How long can germs live on your phone?

According to Milnes, this depends on the pathogen in question, as well as the environment in which you keep your phone.

‘For example,’ he explains, ‘if you keep your phone in your back pocket, pathogens will live longer than if you were to place it on a windowsill. This is because UV light is extremely effective in killing a broad range of pathogens.’

How long can COVID-19 survive on your phone?

So, can COVID-19 live on – and therefore likely spread via – our phones?

‘COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that spreads primarily from droplets created when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through saliva droplets or discharge from the nose,’ explains Shahrum Gilani, computer scientist and founder of HandsetExpert. ‘These particles can land on other people, clothing and surfaces around them.

Previous tests have found that the virus responsible for COVID-19, SARS-Cov-2, may survive on glass, such as mobile phone screens, for around two to three days. Studies of other previously known coronaviruses, such as SARS and MERS, have shown that these viruses can be detected on inanimate surfaces such as metal, glass or plastic – as found in phones – for up to nine days without intervention.

Researchers from Australian agency CSIRO recently found the virus may last 28 days on smooth surfaces, such as phone screens, banknotes and stainless steel at 20C (about room temperature) in the dark – about 11 days longer than the flu virus in the same circumstances. However, the study has been criticised by experts because the study did not use fresh mucus as a vehicle to spread the virus, and did not take into account that the enzymes and antibodies in mucus can help to neutralise viruses.

It is worth mentioning that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US state that coronaviruses have poor survivability on surfaces, and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control notes that as the amount of viable virus declines over time, it may not always be present in sufficient numbers to cause infection.’

