Yes, Chiefs’ Travis Kelce really did crawl under President Biden’s desk in Oval Office

The most noteworthy moment from the Chiefs’ visit to the White House came when quarterback Patrick Mahomes pushed Travis Kelce away from the lectern during a ceremony with President Joe Biden.

As it turns out, that wasn’t the craziest thing Kelce did during the trip to the nation’s capital on Monday.

During the Chiefs’ visit, Mahomes, Kelce, coach Andy Reid and team president Mark Donovan met with Biden in the Oval Office.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On the new episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Kelce relayed what happened after they got to the President’s office.

The first question from President Biden to Kelce: “Where’s this guy’s ID? Where’s your ID?”

Kelce mentioned last week that his driver’s license was expired, and Biden must have heard that bit of news.

“They confiscated it at the door. I don’t have it on me,” Kelce told the president.

Biden then looked at the Secret Service and said, “Get this son of a bitch out of here.”

It was, of course, all a joke.

“As soon as I found out that that was the energy that President Biden ... he set the tone,” Kelce said on the podcast.

Things got sillier after that.

“We’re hanging out in the Oval Office and he’s showing us pictures behind the Resolute Desk and grabs a picture of his grandson peeking through the door of the Resolute Desk,” Kelce said. “Like I believe (John F.) Kennedy did when he was a kid or Kennedy’s son did.”

FDR had ordered a door / the presidential seal to hide his leg braces, but he died before it was installed. Jackie Kennedy rediscovered the Resolute desk in 1961. A Scotch-taped cover & film equipment obscured it in the Broadcast Room. JFK, Jr. shown playing at his father's feet. pic.twitter.com/FgXRx3nuBm — Brendan Keefe - Atlanta News First (@BrendanKeefe) January 21, 2021

Kelce continued the story: “And he said, ‘My grandson could get under there. Can you fit through that hole?’ And I was like, ‘We’re about to find out.’ Joe, don’t you threaten me with a good time now. I’m going to take advantage this thing. I move the chair out of the way. Got under there and all I hear is Pat and everybody say, ‘Dude get out from under there, it was a joke.’ I’m down there looking up, looking around for buttons.”

Kelce’s brother Jason asked: “Did you see any?”

Travis: “I saw a full-ass alarm system down there. They are not (messing) around. I realized do not touch (stuff), you will set the entire place off.”

Fortunately Kelce had the good sense not to touch anything and he didn’t seem bothered by being admonished by Mahomes, Reid and Donovan.

Wouldn’t you love to see a photo of Kelce under the Resolute Desk?