Yes, chef! Watch Will Poulter manifest his role on The Bear in 2022 interview

Before his turn as pastry chef Luca, introduced in season 2's "Honeydew" episode that released in June, the actor actually manifested the role while in conversation with EW back in 2022. During a "Pop Culture of My Life" segment, Poulter said a role that he'd love to play would be that of a chef. Watch the video above.

"I think if there was a role I wish I had it would be a chef," he said. "I'd really love to step into that world and get good at cooking." (In addition to Bo Burnham's 2021 Netflix special Inside, Poulter also shared that he'd been bingeing episodes of Top Chef.)

"Honeydew" centered on Lionel Boyce's pastry chef Marcus as he departed Chicago for Denmark to train under Poulter's Luca, a meticulous chef with ties to Jeremy Allen White's Carmy. The two form a bond in the standout episode directed by Ramy Youssef. Poulter, whose mother went to culinary school, previously shared that he "literally begged" creator Christopher Storer to be cast as a big fan of the show.

"I called them. I literally begged to be in the show," he told Variety in June. "I asked if I could meet with Chris Storer and basically communicated that I was such a fan of so much of his work, but especially The Bear. He was kind enough to gift me with the offer to play Luca and it really changed my life, to be honest."

Poulter added, "I have such an immense amount of respect for chefs and the women and men of that industry. I feel like the whole society stands on the shoulders of people in the food and beverage industry, and we don't even necessarily really know it or think about it. They sustain us and maintain us daily and they don't get enough thanks for what they do."

Revisit Poulter's "Pop Culture of My Life" segment in full above.

