Yes campaign ramps up with new $20m ad campaign and rallies around Australia

The yes campaign has stepped up its efforts ahead of the Indigenous voice to parliament referendum, launching a $20m advertising blitz as it holds rallies around the country.

The ad, which launches on Saturday across TV, digital, radio and print, features a young Indigenous boy who asks if he will “grow up in a country that hears my voice”.

According to the yes campaign, the ad is intended to point viewers to the statistics that show the extent of the disadvantage Indigenous communities face.

“Will I live as long as other Australians?” asks the boy in the new ad.

“Will I get to go to a good school? Will I be able to learn my people’s language? Will I be seen beyond the sports field, recognised by the decision-makers of our country?

“‘Yes’ makes it possible.”

The ad, developed by major agency Clemenger, returns the campaign to television amid the AFL and NRL finals, when ratings are among the highest for the year.

Its launch coincides with the Walk For Yes, which has been organised in major cities across the country on Saturday and Sunday and will feature performances by Dan Sultan, Missy Higgins and Paul Kelly.

They will be joined by Indigenous leaders and senior ministers, with thousands expected to turn up in support of the campaign.

The latest ad follows on from the launch of another advertising campaign featuring John Farnham’s song You’re the Voice in early September.

The Yes23 director, Dean Parkin, said he hoped the new ad explains why a successful yes vote would be the “best shot we have” at addressing the disadvantage Indigenous communities face.

“A successful yes vote will make a real and practical difference for Indigenous people,” Parkin said.

“As more and more Australians start to tune in, we are explaining to the community that this referendum is simply about recognising the First Peoples of this nation and listening to them so we can better address longstanding problems.”

The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, told reporters in Coffs Harbour that the yes campaign will continue to stay positive in the final weeks before the vote.

“What we need to do to secure a vote for yes is to continue to run a positive campaign,” he said.

“We will continue to present this as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to lift up this and future generations and to close the gap.”

The opposition leader, Peter Dutton, maintained that he wanted to hold a second referendum purely addressing constitutional recognition if elected.

“I don’t believe people, if they vote no on 14 October, are voting against helping Indigenous Australians,” he said.

“I don’t believe they’re voting against recognising Indigenous Australians in the constitution, but they are voting against the voice.”

The launch of the ad marks the beginning of a month-long blitz that will aim to turn around polls prior to the referendum on 14 October.

On Sunday, Sultan and Higgins will perform at the Walk for Yes at Sydney’s Victoria Park, while in Melbourne, Peter Garrett, Mia Wray and Spiderbait will take the stage at Federation Square.

Kelly will be playing in Adelaide while Bernard Fanning, Busby Marou and Toni Janke will perform in Brisbane.

John Butler and Phil Walleystack will be playing at Perth’s Victoria Gardens, with events also due to be held in Canberra, Darwin and Hobart.

