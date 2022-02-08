Yes, Botox Can Soften Crow's Feet — If Injected Correctly

What Can Botox Do For Crow's Feet?

Stocksy

Ah, aging. While it's definitely a luxury to grow older, the visible signs of it all, like wrinkles, can cause some people distress.

Anti-aging skincare products, in-office treatments, and aesthetic procedures are all ways to maintain younger-looking skin. And if you're in the market for some superficial time travel, look to treat the first and most evident areas, like crow's feet around the eyes, with a simple Botox injection.

RELATED: This Non-Invasive Treatment Can Give You a Permanently Sculpted Jawline in Just a Few Months

What Can Botox Do For Crow's Feet?

"It can soften the orbicularis oculi muscle, which is the muscle whose contraction is the cause for crow's feet," says Michelle Henry, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. "By softening this construction we reduce the drag of the muscle on the skin, and therefore, we get soft softer lines around the eyes."

How Long Does the Effects of Botox Last on Crow's Feet?

It depends on how many units you get and how quickly your body metabolizes it. Dr. Henry typically uses between eight and 24 units, and says results usually last between three to four months.

Are There Any Risks With Getting Botox on Your Crow's Feet?

As with most cosmetic procedures, risk isn't common if you go to a skilled expert. "If injected improperly and too close to some of the ocular muscles of the eye, which shift the eye and help to position our gaze, you can get blurry vision," warns Dr. Henry. She adds that if it goes into the lid of the eye, you risk getting a heaving eyelid, too.

VIDEO: 6 Post-Botox Mistakes Way Too Many People Are Making

How Much Does It Cost to Get Botox on Your Crow's Feet?

The price of Botox will be determined by where you are located geographically (prices tend to be higher in largely populated areas), your dermatologist, and how many units you receive. So, there's a wide range of estimates. However, Dr. Henry estimates that this treatment could range between $250 to $600.

Story continues

Does Getting Botox on Your Crow's Feet Hurt?

Since the skin around the eyes is thinner than on other areas of the face, it doesn't hurt as much as some would expect. Dr. Henry points out that less pressure needs to be applied to the needle, and if numbing cream is applied to the area beforehand, discomfort should be minimal.

Is There Anything Else That Can Be Done to Treat Crow's Feet?

It depends on what your skin concerns and goals are. If there's volume loss, Dr. Henry may recommend supplementing the Botox with some filler to plump up the lateral cheek area to further soften lines that may run down the cheek. Product-wise, she uses Revision Skincare's Revox Line Relaxer Serum which works synergistically with your Botox to maintain results and improve skin texture. And, of course, she stresses the importance of everyday sunscreen use to prevent an increase of fine lines and wrinkles.