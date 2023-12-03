Yerbaé Brands Third Quarter 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Yerbaé Brands (CVE:YERB.U) Third Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$3.01m (up 57% from 3Q 2022).

Net loss: US$4.19m (loss widened by 189% from 3Q 2022).

US$0.073 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.049 loss in 3Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Yerbaé Brands Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 31%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 75%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 56% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 2.6% growth forecast for the Beverage industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian Beverage industry.

The company's shares are down 8.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Yerbaé Brands (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of.

