Yepez, Mikolas carry Cardinals to 10-1 win over Orioles

  • St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, center, loses his helmet after hitting a two-run double off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Spenser Watkins (80) as Cardinals' Yadier Molina, left, comes in to score during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, center, loses his helmet after hitting a two-run double off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Spenser Watkins (80) as Cardinals' Yadier Molina, left, comes in to score during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) scores past Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos as Chirinos leaps after the throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) scores past Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos as Chirinos leaps after the throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Baltimore Orioles' Rougned Odor (12) is safe at first as the throw gets away from St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Yadier Molina during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. Cardinals shortstop Kramer Robertson was charged with a throwing error on the play. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Baltimore Orioles' Rougned Odor (12) is safe at first as the throw gets away from St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Yadier Molina during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. Cardinals shortstop Kramer Robertson was charged with a throwing error on the play. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, front, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, front, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez, left, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Spenser Watkins during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez, left, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Spenser Watkins during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Spenser Watkins throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Spenser Watkins throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Juan Yepez homered and Miles Mikolas pitched seven strong innings, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 10-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.

Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs for St. Louis, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Brendan Donovan added a two-run double to the Cards' 11-hit attack.

Baltimore had its season-best three-game winning streak halted.

Yepez continued a sizzling start to his career. He has hit safely in all seven games since being called up on May 3. He hit a homer in the second inning of Spenser Watkins (0-1) and has reached base in 13 of his first 25 plate appearances.

Yepez’s seven-game streak is the longest by a St. Louis player to start a career since Magneuris Sierra hit in his first nine games in 2017. Yepez went 2 for 5 and is hitting .444.

Mikolas (3-1) allowed one run on four hits. He struck out three and walked one. Mikolas has allowed two runs or less in all seven starts this season.

Donovan, who reached base in all four trips to the plate, capped off a three-run outburst in the second inning with a two-run double for a 3-0 lead. Goldschmidt highlighted a four-run fourth inning with a two-run double. He added a run-scoring single in the sixth.

Tommy Edman also drove in a pair of runs for the Cardinals.

Watkins gave up eight hits and seven earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Even with the loss, Baltimore has won seven of 11 after a 6-14 start to the season.

COME ON UP

St. Louis recalled RHP Jake Walsh from Triple-A Memphis. Walsh recorded six saves in nine appearances in the minors. He pitched two scoreless innings in his MLB debut on Wednesday. RHP Kodi Whitley (2-0, 4.15 ERA) was sent to Memphis.

ON THE REHAB TRAIL

St. Louis RHP Drew VerHagen will start for Double-A Springfield against Amarillo on Thursday. VerHagen was placed on the injured list on April 22 with right hip impingement. This will be his second rehab start. He was 0-3 with a 5.79 ERA in three appearances prior to the injury.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: INF Ryan Mountcastle missed the game due to left wrist soreness that had been bothering him the last couple days. INF Ramon Urias missed his third successive game with abdominal discomfort.

UP NEXT

RHP Jordan Hicks (1-2, 3.78) will start for the Cardinals in the final game of the three-game set on Thursday afternoon. Baltimore has not named a starter. Hicks has never gone longer than 4 1/3 in any of his previous six starts this season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

