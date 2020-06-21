Yemen's separatists take UNESCO site in "full-fledged coup"

90 per cent of reptiles and 37 per cent of plant life are endemic to Socotra - Reuters Staff/Reuters

Yemeni separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates took control of most of UNESCO World Heritage site, Socotra Archipelago, over the weekend in what the Yemeni internationally-recognised government is calling a “full-fledged coup”.

Clashes between the southern separatists and Yemeni government forces erupted on Socotra on Friday, with the militia taking control of most of the remote province by the end of Saturday.

"The militias of the so-called Transitional Council in the Socotra carried out a full-fledged coup that undermined state institutions in the province," Yemen's official news agency reported, quoting an unnamed government official.

The official added that the militias launched the attack with “various medium and heavy weapons” targeting civilian properties as well as state institutions and government camps and headquarters.

Dubbed the “Galapagos of the Indian Ocean” the island of Socotra, which sits at the entrance to the Gulf of Aden, some 230 miles south of Yemen where it is politically governed, is recognised as globally important for its biodiversity.

Over 90 per cent of the reptiles and molluscs on the islands are endemic, meaning that they do not live anywhere else on Earth. Some 37 per cent of the plant species are also endemic and the islands host at least 11 unique bird species, according to National Geographic.

The Socotra Archipelago is located on a key international shipping route - PO(Phot) Ray Jones/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA

The island is also geopolitically strategic, just 60 miles from the Horn of Africa. Before its withdrawal, the UAE set up a military base in Socotra, which overlooks a vital international shipping lane. It also awarded Emirati citizenship to hundreds of residents and has recruited scores of others to help consolidate its grip over the island, raising tensions with the President of the internationally-recognised government, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The official said that the Southern Transitional Council also arrested several military personnel and civilians opposed to the presence of UAE-funded militias.

Ramzi Mahrous, Socotra’s Governor, condemned the separatist attacks in his province, saying that his forces would fight back.

Fighting in Soctora threatens to cause irreversible damage to the World Heritage Site which is most known for its flagship species, the Dragon Blood tree, known for its bright red resin.

Earlier this year, Yemen’s separatists declared self-rule in the south and seized control of the city of Aden. The move sparked fears of renewed chaos in a country that has been war-torn since Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa in 2015, prompting a Saudi-led coalition offensive in support of the government.