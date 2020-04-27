Yemen Separatists Declare Self-Rule in Blow to Saudi Arabia

(Bloomberg) -- Yemen separatists have declared self-rule in the country’s south, dealing a major blow to Saudi Arabia’s efforts to end a devastating civil war it fueled in the neighboring nation.

A November power-sharing deal between the Saudi-backed administration of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the secessionist Southern Transitional Council supported by the United Arab Emirates had been meant to reconcile onetime allies fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels who control much of the country.

But implementation faltered with hostilities flaring again in January, and the declaration of self-rule has the potential to prolong the broader, five-year civil war with the Houthis.

Hadi’s government condemned the southern declaration as a “coup against the legitimate government” and called in a statement on the United Nations, Arab League and Gulf Cooperation Council for support. Local authorities in five southern provinces including Shabwa, Hadramut and Socotra also rejected the announcement and said they recognized Hadi’s government.

The U.A.E. distanced itself from the declaration, saying that frustration over repeated delays in the implementation of the power-sharing agreement did not warrant such unilateral measures.

“Our confidence in our Saudi brothers’ commitment to implementing the Riyadh agreement is absolute,” Anwar Gargash, the U.A.E.’s minister of state for foreign affairs, said on Twitter.

The government and the secessionists began fighting each other in southern Yemen in 2018. The November agreement was designed to halt the war within a war, and to give the government greater credibility in negotiations with the rebels.

Yemen is strategically significant because it lies on a waterway linking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden that is a conduit for much of the world’s oil. Saudi Arabia’s intervention in March 2015 was meant to swiftly restore Hadi’s administration, but the fighting has dragged on, creating the world’s worst humanitarian crisis with tens of thousands killed and millions left hungry and displaced.

“The STC’s announcement is a significant setback for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to broker a reconciliation between the secessionists and the internationally recognized government and to de-escalate the conflict with the Houthis,” said Graham Griffiths, associate director at the Control Risks Group Ltd. consultancy in Dubai.

“Preventing the STC’s announcement from causing the agreement’s complete collapse will require even greater levels of commitment from the kingdom at the exact time that it is trying to reduce its involvement in Yemen,” Griffiths said. “The re-emergence of these fissures in the south will also hurt efforts to organize talks with the Houthis and could expose anti-Houthi forces to setbacks on the battlefield that will also require Saudi Arabia to increase the pace of its operations.”

In a statement late Saturday, the STC accused the Hadi government of refusing to pay the salaries of its forces for several months, and blamed it for the deterioration of basic services.

STC fighters and security forces were ordered to enforce a curfew in the vicinity of the port city of Aden, where Hadi’s administration fled after being routed from the capital, Sana’a, more than five years ago. Thousands were reported moving to seize control of key institutions like the port, central bank and the governor’s office building. The council urged governors of southern provinces to unite under its aegis.

Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Hadhrami said the announcement marked an abandonment of the Riyadh agreement, adding that the STC alone “is to bear the dangerous and catastrophic consequences of such an announcement.”

Last week, Saudi Arabia extended for a month a cease-fire it declared in Yemen in early April, to allow for diplomacy to progress and help contain the spread of the coronavirus in Yemen, which is extremely ill-equipped to fight the disease.

