Cancel Yelp? Right-Wingers Tear Into Review App After It Launches Racism Alerts

Customer review app Yelp has announced it will place alerts on businesses that have been accused in the media of racist behaviour, earning the applause of some social justice experts ― and the scorn of numerous conservatives, and some entrepreneurs, who say the new system is ripe for abuse.

In the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests this summer, “searches for Black-owned businesses surged on Yelp, [but] so did the volume of reviews warning users of racist behavior at businesses,” Yelp said in a blog post Thursday.

“Today, in response to this, we will now place a distinct Consumer Alert on business pages to caution people about businesses that may be associated with overtly racist actions.”

While Yelp’s move drew applause from many prominent people, including some entrepreneurs, it drew the ire of others, including some conservatives and small business owners, who worry the Yelp alert will be “weaponized” to destroy businesses with false accusations of racism.

Some prominent right-wing commentators, like Michelle Malkin, urged people to “cancel Yelp before it cancels your business.”

This is an inducement to false accusation and thuggery. What if a bunch of people wantonly accuse @yelp of racism? Will they place a racist alert on their own company? https://t.co/q4bi3Pqxbq — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 9, 2020

Cool, so if you’re ever mad about getting bad service at a restaurant you can just accuse them of racism and Yelp will singlehandedly help you destroy their business. Seems smart. https://t.co/5jn8WQvxkD — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) October 9, 2020

Some accused Yelp of hypocrisy, noting the company itself has faced accusations of racism in the recent past.

Okay, we need to report a racism case.



At Yelp’s Phoenix office, some insiders say a ‘boy’s club’ atmosphere fueled racism, sexism, and a hard-partying culture — on top of regular verbal abuse from customers https://t.co/eeVmoiJM08 https://t.co/KiaKw6nDr7 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 9, 2020

Others predict the policy could trigger a bonanza of lawsuits.

If you are falsely accused of racism by Yelp, which is not merely printing others’ statements but making its own editorial decisions, you should consult an attorney licensed in your jurisdiction to determine your rights under the law. @pnjaban https://t.co/s0qLmgwEWw — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 9, 2020

Within hours of Yelp’s announcement, there were those who declared their intentions to frustrate the app’s new policy. Some announced plans to make false accusations of racism against restaurants indiscriminately, while others urged their fellow social media users to report “anti-white racism” in campus dining halls to Yelp.

Currently downloading Yelp and lodging fake complaints of racism on literally every single eating establishment in the tri-county are — Joe (@JosephPrichard7) October 9, 2020

TONS of colleges have dining halls that are reviewed by Yelp.



Find any college that’s made the news for anti-white racism and report them.



cc: @michellemalkin https://t.co/TjOgui1Udh — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) October 9, 2020

