Yelm man accused of vehicular assault after Friday night wreck, troopers say

A 33-year-old Yelm man, suspected of driving under the influence, is facing a vehicular assault charge after he triggered a three-vehicle crash in Pierce County Friday night, according to Washington State Patrol.

Two of the three drivers were injured, including the Yelm man who was taken to St. Clare Hospital in Lakewood.

About 11:45 p.m., the Yelm man was driving south on state Route 507, between the town of Roy and Eastgate Road, said Trooper John Dattilo via social media.

Troopers say the Yelm man crashed into a motorcycle in front him, which then pushed that bike into another motorcycle.

One motorcyclist was hurt and one was not.

The injured motorcyclist, a 30-year-old Federal Way man, was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, according to State Patrol.