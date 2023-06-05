Yellowstone's Piper Perabo Opens Up About the Show's Ending

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

Yellowstone fans have had plenty to talk about in recent weeks, after the long-simmering speculation that the show could be nearing its conclusion was finally confirmed with the news that the show will end later this year. But while fans may be furiously sharing theories about what could happen to their favorite ranching family, they're not the only ones in the dark about what the future could hold for the show's characters. Even Piper Perabo, who stars as the activist-turned-John-Dutton-love-interest Summer on the series, isn't sure what's ahead for her character.

"I know [show creator] Taylor Sheridan was writing before the [Writer's Guild of America] strike was happening and one of the fun things about working on a Sheridan show is that you really don't know what’s gonna happen," she told ET. "I have no idea what’s happening next and the whole thing left off on this cliffhanger, so I'm waiting myself."

Though it's not currently clear whether the ongoing writer's strike will impact Yellowstone's previously announced debut date this November, Perabo did share a few hopes for her character as the show draws to a close.

"I don't know if we start the next [episode] and they're coming back from Texas. I don't know if we're all gonna go to Texas," she said, referencing the midseason finale that left many of the Dutton ranch hands headed to Texas to care for their cattle. "I also don't want to imagine a life for Summer in the winter in Montana. She's on house arrest so I hope John comes home or gets her sentence commuted to Texas."

As for the shocking news about the show ending, Perabo seems to share the same sentiment as many fans, saying "If it were up to me, I would want it to keep going, but I know that Taylor is writing the prequels and he has all these things that he’s doing and he wants to expand the whole thing, so even though Yellowstone might be ending, there may be so many more things to come."

At least one of those things will be the much-talked-about Matthew McConaughey spin-off, the details of which have yet to be revealed. McConaughey, Perabo said, "could be good in the Yellowstone world. He lives in Texas, he understands the cowboy lifestyle. This is what I gotta say, he better be a good rider because Taylor Sheridan is a great cowboy. But if you don't know how to ride, I don't know if cowboy schools [are] gonna get you up to Yellowstone level. You better come in with some experience."

