Yellowstone's Luke Grimes praises co-star's completely different role in new movie

2022 © Netflix

Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes has nothing but praise for Ellie Kemper after he starred with the former The Office actress in their new movie Happiness for Beginners.

Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton in Yellowstone, said that he was delighted to act alongside Kemper, who played Erin in The Office. However, in his interview with People, he also said that Kemper's role in the film was something different for the actress.

"She's just always brought this really beautiful energy — this kinetic energy, this effervescent thing — to the screen. I read [Helen's] part, and [Ellie]'s not the first person I would've thought of for it. I was like, 'Oh, she's doing something different,'" Grimes said.

CBS

Related: Best action movies on Netflix - 10 action films to watch now

"That was interesting to me. She's always so happy-go-lucky in the things that she plays, [like] Kimmy Schmidt. And this one was a little bit of a departure from that. I was like, that'd be interesting, to see her tackle something a little more glum, someone a little more down on their luck and not so happy about their situation."

Happiness for Beginners stars Kemper as a recent divorcee who signs up for a wilderness course and connects with Grimes' doctor, who has a secret of his own. However, the movie has received a brutal score on Rotten Tomatoes.

2022 © Netflix

Related: The Office gets Australian reboot with female cast

Kemper was recently announced to be joining the American remake of Motherland, although the actress is best known for her role in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt as well as The Office.

Recently, Kemper's The Office co-star, Dwight Schrute actor Rainn Wilson, opened up on a new episode idea for the beloved sitcom.

"It would've been so much fun to film The Office during the pandemic. If we had pandemic episodes, that would've been amazing. The Office writers were so great. They would've been able to spin that in some beautiful ways," Wilson said.

You Might Also Like