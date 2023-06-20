Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Says Estranged Wife Won't Leave His California Home

PATRICK T. FALLON - Getty Images

Kevin Costner claims his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner is refusing to move out of the California home they shared, and where their children grew up, amid their divorce. Seeing as the $145 million compound exists off the coast of Santa Barbara, it’s not hard to imagine why.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ and NBC News , the Yellowstone star’s wife had 30 days to leave the home per their prenuptial agreement. “Christine has not moved out, despite multiple requests that she do so and despite Kevin’s offers to assist her financially in relocating to a new residence,” Costner’s legal team wrote in the documents, Today reports. “Instead, Christine has taken the position that she will not move out of Kevin’s separate property residence unless and until Kevin agrees to various financial demands.”

PATRICK T. FALLON - Getty Images

Costner purchased the Carpinteria, California, home in 1988 before he officially tied the knot with Baumgartner in 2004 . Before they wed, he expressed that he wouldn’t get married again “without clarity that [his] separate property residences would remain [his] to live in no matter what happened in [their] marriage,” per the documents.



Baumgartner responded to the claim through lawyers in a court document obtained by Insider, which states that Costner has no legal basis for his request. "This RFO (request for order) seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives," the filing read. "Although the legal basis for Kevin's request to kick his wife and children out of their home is all but nonexistent, this is still a matter of critical importance for Christine."

A judge has not made a ruling on the issue yet. Luckily, Costner's real estate portfolio comprises many other residences—including a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colorado—that he can frequent in the meantime.

