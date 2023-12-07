“Yellowstone's” Cole Hauser Claimed He Fought Taylor Sheridan Before Coffee Lawsuit

In a resurfaced April 2022 interview, the star alleges he got into a fight with the series' creator

Amy Sussman/Getty; Ethan Miller/Getty Cole Hauser, Taylor Sheridan

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan may have recently filed a lawsuit against one of the show’s leading actors’ coffee company, but there may have been drama between them before.

As Sheridan’s legal issues with Cole Hauser make headlines, an April 2022 interview with Men’s Journal has resurfaced — alleging that the pair got into a fight the second time they met.

PEOPLE reached out to reps for Sheridan and Hauser for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Hauser, 48, plays Rip Wheeler, the loyal son-in-law to John Dutton (Kevin Costner) on the Paramount Network drama series. Before his revelation about the alleged fight, he told the outlet that he’s had his fair share of bar fights.

“Does a bear s--- in the woods?” he said with a laugh. “I’ve probably been in one on every continent.”

Rochlin/WireImage; Presley Ann/Getty Cole Hauser, Taylor Sheridan

He then explained, “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with fighting. Sometimes I’m just tired of words, so let’s beat the s--- out of each other. Maybe at the end of it you’ll buy me a Guinness and I’ll buy you a Bushmills, and we’ll be done. It’s kind of what guys do.”

During the interview, the California native did not specify when the altercation with Sheridan took place.

Now, their disagreements are being handled in court.

On Nov. 21, the 53-year-old showrunner’s coffee company Bosque Ranch filed a lawsuit in the Northern District of Texas against Hauser’s coffee company, Free Rein.

In court filings obtained by PEOPLE, Free Rein is accused of “trademark infringement, unfair competition and false advertising," noting that both of the companies use branding marks with two overlapping letters.

“Neither Hauser nor the Defendants asked or received permission or authorization of Sheridan or Bosque Ranch to use a mark confusingly similar to the BR Brand for virtually identical goods,” the lawsuit alleges.

Mindy Small/FilmMagic; Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Taylor Sheridan, Cole Hauser

Bosque Ranch's legal team declined PEOPLE’s request for comment. Free Rein did not immediately respond for comment.

Both Sheridan and Hauser launched their business ventures this year.

The showrunner partnered with the Community Coffee brand in June to begin producing Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee, while the actor’s Free Rein Coffee Company began in October.

Per a statement from Hauser’s company ahead of its launch, the brand stated that his coffee echoed his Yellowstone character’s real-life roots and pays tribute to “the hard working cowboys that [Hauser] grew up around on and off set."

The brand’s six blends each have cowboy-inspired names, such as Heavy Spur and American Dirt.



